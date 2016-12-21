This Christmas, CaratLane brings you an exclusive collection of Christmas Charms that will

ensure you feel the Christmas cheer all-year round.

To make sure that the joy of Christmas stays close to your heart forever, CaratLane offers an

exquisite selection of gemstone rings, earrings and pendants that will only grow more precious as

the year goes by. Pieces of this splendid collection exude remarkable illustrations of mistletoes,

hollies and Christmas bells. Gemstones such as garnet and peridot bring in the Christmas colours

of red and green. The collection consists of inherently playful patterns that are apt for this festive

season. Right from the star that lights up the tree, to the sledge and the reindeer that rides in the

snow, this collection celebrates all things Christmassy; albeit with an everlasting touch of gold,

diamond and precious stones.

This Christmas Themed Collection is your one-stop solution to grab the most sought after

Christmas jewellery pieces at fabulous prices starting from Rs. 5,712. This collection boasts of

timeless Christmas charms such as snowflakes, which are intricately etched in pure 18 Kt white

gold and bedazzled with sparkling diamonds, which are sure to melt your heart at first glance.

So, come forth and be merry, as you indulge in this gorgeous and magnificent Christmas jewellery

collection exclusively available at CaratLane.