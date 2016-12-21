This Christmas, CaratLane brings you an exclusive collection of Christmas Charms that will
ensure you feel the Christmas cheer all-year round.
To make sure that the joy of Christmas stays close to your heart forever, CaratLane offers an
exquisite selection of gemstone rings, earrings and pendants that will only grow more precious as
the year goes by. Pieces of this splendid collection exude remarkable illustrations of mistletoes,
hollies and Christmas bells. Gemstones such as garnet and peridot bring in the Christmas colours
of red and green. The collection consists of inherently playful patterns that are apt for this festive
season. Right from the star that lights up the tree, to the sledge and the reindeer that rides in the
snow, this collection celebrates all things Christmassy; albeit with an everlasting touch of gold,
diamond and precious stones.
This Christmas Themed Collection is your one-stop solution to grab the most sought after
Christmas jewellery pieces at fabulous prices starting from Rs. 5,712. This collection boasts of
timeless Christmas charms such as snowflakes, which are intricately etched in pure 18 Kt white
gold and bedazzled with sparkling diamonds, which are sure to melt your heart at first glance.
So, come forth and be merry, as you indulge in this gorgeous and magnificent Christmas jewellery
collection exclusively available at CaratLane.
