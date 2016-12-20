Encore Bank is pleased to announce that banking veteran Janis Vargas has joined the bank as Senior Vice President Commercial & SBA Lending at its Fort Myers branch.

Vargas brings more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry, especially in lending in the U.S. and South America. She is a business administrator with a post-graduate degree in marketing from Universidad Externado de Colombia and a business credit training certification from a Fortune 500 Bank.

When Vargas arrived in the U.S. 12 years ago, she spoke no English. She landed her first job in America as a bank branch manager, and was promoted to business banking a year later.

For the past 11 years, Vargas has worked with both Small Business Administration loans and conventional commercial loans. She also offers deep knowledge of the Southwest Florida community and market, having served as a business financing advisor for SCORE Naples.