“Navigating the Future” is the theme for The Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter’s (FPRA SWFL) PR University, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers. The seminar was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, but due to Hurricane Matthew it was postponed.



Registration is open, once again, for PR University. This professional development seminar will bring together some of the best public relations professionals from across the Sunshine State to examine trends in the changing market and the fusion of new media opportunities with traditional communications elements.



Topics and speakers will include:



· “Getting Saucy: How to Stay Relevant above the Noise” with Tijuana Flats Chief Marketing Officer Monique Yeager. Maintaining relevance in our noisy world involves putting people first, and being creative in all areas of business will keep you on top.



· “Top Ten Apps for PR Pros” with Pushing the Envelope President Samantha Scott, APR. Professionals who discover these apps – and learn how to implement them effectively – make their jobs a little easier.



· “The Digital Consumer Experience” with News-Press Media Group Digital Engagement Editor Cory O’Donnell and News-Press Media Group Audience/Metrics Analyst Dave Breitenstein. A pro who combines the hottest new ways to engage an online audience with a deep knowledge of what’s trending possess PR gold.



· “7 Strategies to Drive B2B Brand Awareness” with Queen of Results Business Coaching & Consulting Founder and Business Coach Erica Castner. Make a lasting (positive) impression with future clients and referral sources. The common mistakes that are killing your credibility and tools to use to stay top of mind in your clients, prospects & peers’ minds.



Register for PR University at fpraswfl.org. The cost is $75 for members, $90 for non-members and $40 for students, including a continental breakfast, lunch and refreshments. Additionally, while at PRU, any non-member that signs up to become a member of FPRA will receive a voucher to attend a future luncheon for free.



If you previously registered for the original PRU date, no further action is required on your part, just mark your calendar for the new date. If you cannot attend on the new date, please contact Michelle Dean at mdean@capecoral.net for refund information.



For more information about PR University, please contact McKenzie Cassidy at mckenzie.cassidy@fsw.edu.