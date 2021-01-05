New Yorker Electronics Supplying CDE Custom Pulse Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is now offering Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) custom designed and manufactured pulse power capacitors that are qualified for the most challenging medical, industrial and military applications. CDE’s extensive capacitor design and manufacturing capabilities include all types of film and paper dielectrics, metalized film and foil electrodes, dry and oil-filled constructions, with a broad range of plastic and metal packaging options.

A Class III medical device, the CDE pulse capacitors function in a wide variety of operating environments and deliver reliable performance over the design life of the capacitor. CDE capacitors are for industrial and military pulse and laser applications, drawing on Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ technical capabilities and flexible manufacturing processes. CDE has a long history in the pulse power area where multiple capacitor technologies are needed to satisfy the particularly stringent requirements of pulsing applications.

Cornell Dubilier Electronics capacitors are easily entered into a development pipeline. CDE is capable of quickly analyzing a project’s requirements and custom creating the appropriate solution. Through CDE’s franchise distributors at New Yorker Electronics, engineering and manufacturing teams work collaboratively with clients to create the most effective and long-lasting capacitor solution.

Designed with electrical characteristics and form factors, these devices meet the stringent needs of the most demanding applications. Cornell Dubilier offers unparalleled expertise in the design and manufacture of custom high energy storage and pulse discharge capacitors. Customers can choose from film, metalized and foil electrodes, dry and oil-filled constructions, with a broad range of plastic and metal packaging options.

Features & Benefits:

High voltage ratings to 100 kV

Designed for user specified life

Dielectric design based on application requirement (Film/Foil, Metallized Film)

Wide range of dielectric materials-based application

Oil filled dry epoxy construction

Multiple terminal options

Metal and plastic case design options

Low inductance

Applications:

Military Applications

High Power Lasers

Particle Accelerators

Industrial & Medical Laser

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

MARX Generator Banks

Electro-Magnetic Pulse Forming (EMP)

Flash Lamp

Strobe Lights

Energy Storage

High Energy Dynodes

Research & Development

Electromagnetic Propulsion Systems (EMPS)

As a franchise distributor for CDE, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).