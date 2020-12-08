Tech Mahindra Business Process Arm Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall 2020 NEAT Evaluation

Recognized for Customer Experience in Telecom and Media Industry

Delivering customized experience through stack of proprietary platforms and frameworks in analytics, automation, and agent augmentation

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions announced today that its Business Process Outsourcing arm has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall 2020 NEAT Evaluation (NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool). Recognized for its Customer Experience services in Telecom and Media industry, Tech Mahindra has been delivering customized experience through stack of proprietary platforms and frameworks in analytics, automation, and agent augmentation.

NelsonHall, the leading global IT (Information Technology) and business process services research and analysis firm, has also acknowledged Tech Mahindra for delivering innovation, customized user experience (UX), transformation and digital content production through in-house agencies including BIO, BORN Group and Mad*Pow. Additionally, Tech Mahindra has also been positioned as a “Leader” in 2 out of 3 market segments of the respective NEAT evaluation “CX Improvement Focus” and “Cost Optimization”. It has also been identified as a ‘High Achiever’ in the “Revenue Generation” segment.

Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Customer experience is at the core of our business strategies and Tech Mahindra has been consciously taking efforts to build such skills to enable clients in achieving superior business outcome. Telecom and Media is one of our largest business verticals and being positioned as “Leaders” by NelsonHall in their recent report, reflects on the transformational work done for our respective clients based on our AAC (Automation, Analytics and Consulting) model. In line with our TechMNxt charter, the acknowledgement also highlights the synergy between Tech Mahindra and our portfolio companies (BORN Group, BIO Agency and Mad*Pow) in terms of collaboration and delivery of our digital & technology driven solutions.”

The NelsonHall NEAT helps sourcing managers save time and money while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions in business process and IT outsourcing. The NEAT sits at the front-end of the vendor screening process and consists of a two-axis model: assessing vendors against their “ability to deliver immediate benefit” to buy-side organizations and their “ability to meet future client requirements”.

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst with NelsonHall, said, “With telecom clients demanding a shift to self-service and next-gen automation, Tech Mahindra BPS offers a combination of domain-specific IT expertise with deep CX sub-process knowledge. Its capabilities in digital consulting, brand experience management, and customer behavior insights positions it very well to deliver the hyperdigital customer support of tomorrow.”

Tech Mahindra Business Process Services provides next-generation digital CX and back office services across multiple industries, which include Communication, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Packaged Good (CPG), Healthcare & Life Science, Banking & Financial Services, Transport, Hospitality & Logistics and Manufacturing & Utilities. The approach is to understand the customer’s world, and partner more collaboratively to increase business value, deliver transformational benefits, bring in efficiency drivers through platform-based solutions, automation via robotics and artificial intelligence, and ultimately focus on helping them gain success in an increasingly digital and disruptive world. As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver enhanced experience to the customers and address real world problems that can meet the evolving and dynamic needs of customers.

