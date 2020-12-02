ForPressRelease.com Announces Christmas Discounts on its Sponsored Post Prices

The world is gearing up to celebrate the Christmas times, once again this year. However, Christmas 2020 may not be the same this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. There will be joy, festivity and celebrations, but with safety precautions.

Christmas is the time when millions across the world shop online and look out for the best deals. This is the time when businesses need to focus on digital marketing efforts in order to boost up their sales. One of the reliable methods to drive sales and draw the attention of the customers is by publishing informative sponsored posts on reputed websites.

ForPressRelease.com, the leading press release distribution platform, is now accepting guest posts and sponsored posts at discount prices. The website is offering a 20% off on its sponsored post prices till December 31, 2020. Interested businesses, digital marketers, SEO professionals, writers and others can contact them to get the Christmas discounts and publish their guest posts on ForPressRelease.com.

The Christmas shopping season witnesses a retail ecommerce business not less than USD 100 billion. This is the reason why online businesses need to adopt a Christmas season digital marketing strategy that can bring results. Sponsored posts could prove an ideal way to approach the target audience in a convincing manner.

So, how to find the best best website for sponsored posts ?

It’s not a difficult task anyway. With the help of a simple research, one can shortlist a website for publishing a sponsored post and give a boost to the digital marketing efforts. Here a few important points to keep in mind:

1. Alexa Ranking: A website’s Alexa ranking tells us about its popularity on the web. A website with a global ranking less than 0.1 million could be the best pick for a sponsored post.

2. Domain Authority (DA): Developed by Moz, the domain authority of a website reveals the website’s search engine ranking. Any website with DA above 40 is the most suitable option for a sponsored post.

3. Daily Traffic: Checking daily traffic of a website isn’t difficult these days. There are third-party websites, like worthofweb.com that can give a precise idea of a website’s traffic. A website that has a daily traffic of over 10,000 should be chosen for a sponsored post.

One can check the status of ForPressRelease.com on the basis of above the parameters and can find it a suitable option for sponsored posts. More importantly, the website is open to a limited number of sponsored post opportunities and will publish high quality articles only. The editorial team will review each of the posts sent for publishing and will choose high-quality and informative articles only. Interested people can email their articles at arnav@forpressrelease.com.

About ForPressRelease.com

ForPressRelease.com is the leading press release distribution site with a huge traffic pool and around 70,000 registered users who regularly posts their news and stories for creating a mass awareness. The website is very popular among business people, PR and marketing professionals, journalists and others.