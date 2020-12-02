DIY: How to Run An Influencer Marketing Campaign

Let’s face it …traditional ways of marketing such as television, radio, print magazines, and good old fashion grassroots advertising are not the most effective methods anymore. Sure they still work to a degree, but It’s not where most of your consumers hang out these days.

Right now, Social Media is the Kingdom, Influencers are king and queens, and Social Media Marketing is the number 1 process for generating sales leads, increasing revenue, and growing companies today. The thing is, you must know how to master the equilibrium that consists of followers, likes, comments, engagements, views, reach, and impressions. These are all fundamental calculations, and the perfect influencer already has the keys to the kingdom.

We are living in a period of uncertainty. Many people are losing their jobs because of the economic strain that is taking place around the world. Many companies were struggling with their jobs due to brick and mortar stores’ closings, print magazines, and closings in many other industries. They grew tired and frustrated because they now had limited budgets, had to make revenue quotas, or now have more responsibility and less help to consistently hit their company goals.

Because of all this going on, entrepreneurs and marketers quickly discovered the value and extreme importance of why a company has to position their products and their brand online effectively. This was the only way to keep the companies they worked so hard to build from shutting down!

“So Combining 10 years of experience working with celebrities, the film industry, and with placing products right on the red carpet, I’ve been able to develop a course where I show companies from start-ups to fortune 500, Ceos, and innovative brands how to build a global presence, increase their impact, their influence, and income all through influencer marketing. And today, I want to show YOU,” says Alessia Moccia, founder of Americanoize “even if my company was born as an influencer marketing agency, I want to add the service DIY to help millions of entrepreneurs realize their dreams.”

Working with influencers on your own has two major benefits.

#1. It usually has one fixed cost. One of the only costs is paying the influencer themselves, and this is often negotiable with upfront payment or a percentage of sales revenue from the company on the backend.

#2. And it has little to no management costs or extra costs for additional staff. Because of their large platform and audience, you don’t have to invest in several different marketing campaigns or hire tons of sales reps to prospect, be salesy, or convince people to buy your product. If they know, like, and trust the influencer, they will try whatever product or service they recommend. It’s that simple! I’ve helped many companies save 10s to hundreds of thousands of dollars alone by enlisting influencers and reducing company costs. That’s really the power behind having the right influencer that supports and endorses your company. This was really a breakthrough for so many businesses, and I believe every brand should have the opportunity and has the ability to take their company to the next level.

So here’s what you’re going to learn, subscribe to the course:

You’re going to learn how to exactly identify the perfect influencers for your brand so they absolutely will love your product, and they will get their audience to love it too.

What tools you need to research specific influencers and how to use them. You need to make sure that influencer has the right audience and they are ENGAGED. This is important because numbers mean nothing. An engaged audience means everything.

#1Next, you’ll learn how to actually reach out to the influencer in a way that gets their attention, their response and creates interest in your products. This is done using a proven method we use in actual emails and direct messages. I’m going to show you how to get them to reach out to YOU.

#2 You’ll learn how to join together with your influencer to create custom promo codes, giveaways, and contests to invite new customers to experience your brand and purchase your products.

#3 You’re also going to learn how to measure the return on your investment. You need to be able to see if you’re leveraging your influencer marketing campaign effectively. The only way to do that is to set goals, watch the numbers, track the engagement, and then adjust if needed. You’re going to learn how to do all of this independently without the big price tag of a marketing department or team of analysts or sales reps.

By the time you’ve finished this course, you will be able to manage an influencer marketing campaign from start to finish. You’ll be able to target, engage, and attract the right social media influencer. The visibility, brand recognition, and momentum you will give your brand from influencer marketing will quickly gain sales and become that hot new company everyone keeps talking about!

And especially in these times, what I teach in this course has helped so many of my clients turn their brands around, generate thousands in revenue and create solid relationships with some of the top social media influencers online. Just think about what one endorsement or relationship with a celebrity influencer could do for your brand. You’ll finally be able to hit those yearly revenue goals all because you’ve created a seamless social media marketing system with some of the world’s most impactful influencers.

This is your opportunity to finally share your brand with the world, and achieve those ultimate goals for you and your company.

