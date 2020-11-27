Zaggle wins the best Fintech Corporate Innovation Program award at The ETBFSI Innovation Tribe Awards

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services was conferred the best Fintech Corporate Innovation Program award at The Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Awards 2020. In its third edition, The Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Awards recognize leading financial institutions, solution providers and Fintech companies that are helping in building a robust ecosystem for the financial services sector.

Entries for the awards were evaluated by IBSI, a group company of Cedar Management Consulting International in association with ETBFSI. IBSI was set up in 1991 and has since been publishing cutting edge research consumed by various stakeholders in the financial space including bankers, investors and suppliers.

Commenting on the success of the company, Raj N – Founder, Zaggle said, “We are indeed proud to have been recognized by the Economic Times for our contribution to the financial services space through our products and services. Innovation has been at the heart of all progress and we continue to strive for providing innovative support to organizations.”

Speaking about the awards, V Ramkumar – Senior Partner, Cedar Management Consulting International said, “The evaluation of the participants in the awards was based not just on the services that have been provided, but also on the basis of the excellence that has been delivered and the impact that it has resulted in for the customers which include banks as well as the end customers.”

Currently in its third edition, the framework for the evaluation of participants was originally designed by PwC by first identifying 16 categories to celebrate excellence and innovation in the Fintech space. The basis for the evaluation lies around 6 identified methodologies and framework elements associated with business impact, market growth potential, the degree of innovation, the applicability of the solutions, how does it really help in enhancing the overall ecosystem and the customer benefit perspective.

105 Fintech companies participated in this year’s Innovation Awards which were ranked on the basis of the evaluation metrics with an eminent jury comprising of representatives from Banking, Technology, Private Equity as well as members from the Fintech space.

About Zaggle:

Zaggle is an award-winning FinTech company digitizing spends to unlock value and drive business growth. Zaggle uses Deep Tech and Artificial Intelligence to provide platform solutions to businesses for expense management & employee reimbursements as well as for rewards & recognition. Additionally, Zaggle is working with a number of banks, other Fintech companies and networks to build a state-of-the-art open banking platform for small & medium size businesses (SMBs).

Zaggle works currently with three banks RBL Bank, IndusInd and YES Bank and works closely with VISA, RuPay and MasterCard Networks to craft these solutions and to constantly innovate to bring value to its users.

The company was founded in 2011 by Raj N, a serial entrepreneur and seed investor. The word ‘Zaggle’ stands as an antidote to ‘Haggle’. As a founder of the brand merchandising and corporate gifting company eYantra, Raj realized that customers were looking for choice and flexibility. When corporates started approaching him for a solution, he decided to tackle it with a platform on which the merchants, corporates and consumers could seamlessly interact – and this is how Zaggle was born.

Zaggle today has over 200+ employees, a presence in 10+ cities, 3500+ Clients, 10,000 merchants, and 4.5 million users. The Zaggle platform connects its customers through Expense Management & Employee Reimbursements and Employee Rewards & Recognition.

Zaggle’s platform solutions include:

Zaggle Propel: An easy to use system to manage all your reward programs from a single integrated platform to increase productivity, greater profitability and reduced attrition.

An easy to use system to manage all your reward programs from a single integrated platform to increase productivity, greater profitability and reduced attrition. Zaggle Save: An all in one business expense management and employee reimbursements platform that helps businesses unlock value and helps their employees save taxes and manage their expenses better.

Over the years, Zaggle has received several recognitions. Some of these include the following.

Best Prepaid Card of the Year at the Payments and Cards Summit, 2019

Best B2B Enterprise for Zaggle SAVE at the HYSEA Innovation Summit, 2019

Best IT Company at the HMTV Business Excellence Awards, 2019

Best Prepaid Card Solution at the IAMAI Indian Digital Forum, Jan 2019

Best Growth Strategy Award at the Ascent Awards, 2017

Best Service Provider at the Bayer Awards, 2016

For more, information, please visit: https://www.zagglesave.com