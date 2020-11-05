Annika Bellamy Releases her Latest R&B Hit ‘Psycho’!

Once again Annika gets together with producer Jayden Panesso to write and record this real life Contemporary R&B song called “Psycho”.

Long Beach, CA, United States., November 2, 2020 — Once again Annika gets together with producer Jayden Panesso to write and record this real life Contemporary R&B song called "Psycho" that's being described as "sexy", "heart break", "inspirational", "epic", "party", and "female empowering"!

“This song is about cutting loose from a toxic relationship. Realizing that I havebeen fooled and manipulated for far too long. I finally cut the cord and moved on. I think many of us have gone thru this painful, yet ultimately rewarding and freeing experience”,says Annika.

“Psycho” is available for Available NOW on All Streaming Platforms! Click HERE https://ffm.to/qba2ml2

Annika also released her Spanish Reggaetonsong & music video ‘Olvidarte’this past month. Also available on all streaming platforms HERE https://ffm.to/mn7wq4p

ABOUT ANNIKA BELLAMY:

Hey I’mAnnika! Born & raised in Las Vegas, NV., now living in Long Beach, CA. I’m Dutch / Indonesian on my mom’s side and European Spanish on my dad’s side. I’m not the only musically inclined person in my family. My Uncle Tony Bellamy was in the 70’s band Redbone and co-wrote the hit song “Come and Get Your Love”.

ABOUT JAYDEN PANESSO:

Jayden is the founder and front man for the rock band “Sylar”. Jayden also produces many genre’s of music from rock to r&b to reggaeton. Jayden is originally from Colombia and grew up in New York. You can find Jayden on Instagram: @jaydenpanesso Facebook: @jaydenpanesso

