Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Global Medical Laser Systems Market at 12.50% CAGR during forecast period

Lasers produce parallel, monochromatic and coherent beams of light of specific frequency by the process of stimulated emission. This report includes the market estimation of the global medical laser systems market for the forecast period in terms of USD million, considering 2011 as the base year. Furthermore, the market trends, drivers, restraints, future opportunities and recent developments have been taken into account while forecasting the market growth and revenue for the period.

The overall medical laser systems market is segmented on the basis of applications, product and geography and the market estimations for each of these segments in terms of USD million is provided in this report. The global medical lasers systems market by applications is sub-segmented into dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, dentistry, cardiovascular and other (rheumatology, traumatology and gastroenterology) applications.

The global medical lasers systems market by product segments is divided into four sub-types namely, diode lasers, liquid solid (crystal) lasers, gas lasers and dye lasers. The liquid solid (crystal) lasers are sub-segmented into erbium yttrium aluminum garnet (Er:Yag) lasers, holmium yttrium aluminum garnet (Ho:Yag) lasers, neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd:Yag) lasers, potassium titanyl phosphate (KTP), alexandrite lasers and ruby lasers. The gas lasers are further divided into CO2 lasers, argon lasers, krypton lasers, metal vapor lasers (Cu and Au), helium-neon lasers and excimer lasers. Diode and dye lasers have no further segmentation.

The medical laser systems market is also segregated on the basis of geography into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). The market trends and industry dynamics of all these geographies are included in this report.

The chapter on competitive landscape gives details and overall share of the leading players in the medical laser systems market. Some of the major players include Syneron-Candela, Novadaq Technologies Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., PhotMedex Inc., Lumenis Ltd., BIOLASE Inc., etc. These companies are profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolios and recent developments.

The global medical laser systems market is categorized into the following segments:

Medical Laser Systems Market, by Products Diode Laser Systems Solid State Laser Systems Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho:Yag) Lasers Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er:Yag) Lasers Neodynium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd:Yag) Lasers Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP) Alexandrite Lasers Ruby Lasers Gas Laser Systems CO2 Lasers Argon Lasers Krypton Lasers Metal Vapor (Cu and Au) Lasers Helium-Neon Lasers Excimer Lasers Dye Laser Systems



Medical Laser Systems Market, by Products Dermatology Ophthalmology Gynecology Urology Dentistry Cardiovascular Others (Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Traumatology)



Microscopy Laser Systems, by Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



