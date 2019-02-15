Nylon 6 & 66 Market Size | Global Industry Report 2018-2023

Nylon 6 & 66 Market Report 2018 stretches out accurate and descriptive details through the range of years 2018-2023. The report comprises interior and outside exploration and bits of comprehension of Nylon 6 & 66 Market. The report does not simply contain graphs, bars, and distinctive information; furthermore, it provides a superior conception of the Nylon 6 & 66 which allows finding a solution for your organization.

About Nylon 6 & 66

Nylon 6 is a semicrystalline polyamide. Unlike most other nylons, nylon 6 is not a condensation polymer, but instead is formed by ring-opening polymerization. Nylon 66 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid, which give nylon 66 its name.

The growth of the PA-6 & 66 market is associated with its accelerated usage in the automobile industry as different components promoting reduced vehicle weights, and fewer emissions to the atmosphere.

Covered in this report

Over the next five years, Nylon 6 & 66 will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nylon 6 & 66 market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic

Engineering Plastic

Textiles

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BASF

Lanxess

Huntsman

AdvanSix

Ube

INVISTA

Domo Chemicals

Toray

Ashley Polymers

Ascend Performance Materials

Hongwu

Goodfellow

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Nylon 6 & 66 by Players

4 Nylon 6 & 66 by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

