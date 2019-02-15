Interior Doors Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Interior Doors Market Research Report, By Door Type (Panel Door, Bypass Door, Bifold Door, Pocket Door, Others), By Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, Fiberglass, Fiberboard, Vinyl, Others), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis: Global Interior Doors Market

The interior doors market is projected to grow at a high rate over the coming years. Increasing residential & commercial renovation activities and new constructions across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for interior doors. The global interior doors market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6.0% from 2018 to 2023. The need for improved visual aesthetics and demand for privacy in multifamily dwellings is expected to propel the demand for interior doors over the forecast period. Interior doors are available in a wide variety of designs, colors, and material, manufacturers also offer customized products that are in line with the client requirement, thus driving the market demand.

Global Interior Doors Market: Regional Analysis

The global interior doors market is segmented region-wise that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The demand for interior doors in the Asia-Pacific region was the largest in 2017. High investments in residential and commercial construction projects in countries such as India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand are expected to drive demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Similarly, the Middle Eastern region is also anticipated to witness high demand for interior doors on account of upcoming projects in the hospitality industry. According to a report published by Lodging Econometrics, a minimum of 80 hotels are expected to be built in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Favorable government regulations to diversify economic goals and boost the tourism industry is expected to positively influence market growth in the Middle East over the coming years.

Global Interior Doors Market: Segmentation

The interior doors market is segmented in the basis of door type into panel, bypass, bifold, pocket doors and others. The demand for panel doors held a dominant position in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a high CAGR over the coming years. Panel doors are most commonly found in residential, commercial, as well as industrial constructions. They can be made from a wide variety of materials such as wood, glass, etc, and are also available in different colors & sizes.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into wood, glass, metal, fiberglass, fiberboard, vinyl, and others. The demand for wood-based products occupied the largest market in 2017. The increasing preference for aesthetically pleasing and premium interior products is anticipated to drive the demand for wood-based interior doors over the forecast period. The fiberboard segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 due to its moisture-resistant properties, high mechanical strength, and low cost as compared to wood.

On the basis of end-use, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The demand for interior doors in the residential sector is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region. Easy availability of housing loans and strong investments in the real estate sector is anticipated to augment demand over the coming years.

Key players include Artisan Hardware, Colonial Elegance Inc., Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Masonite International Corporation, YKK AP Inc., Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc., and Marvin Cos. among others. The market is characterized by a large number of multinational as well as local players. Some of the strategic initiatives taken up by companies operating in the interior doors market include competitive pricing, expansions & investments, and new product launches.

