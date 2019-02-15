Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Report Segmented By Type, Application And Geography To 2025

The report evaluates the Horizontal Surface Pumps Market share held by the key Players of the industry and offers a full assessment of the competitive landscape. This market is bifurcated into different segments with the profound analysis of each segment with respect to the geography for the study period. Based on the historical data, the report estimates future prospects and provides the market trends, size, growth, and estimation for the period 2018-2025.

The report on global horizontal surface pumps (HPS) market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market driver is cost-effective alternative to conventional industrial pumps. The market growth might be restricted due to economic decline in oil and gas industries under the study period.

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period 2018-2025. The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Baker Hughes, Borets, Canadian Advanced ESP, GE Corporation, HOSS LLC, National Oilwell Varco Corporation, Schlumberger, Submersible Pumps, Inc., Summit ESP LLC, Weatherford International and Others. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

