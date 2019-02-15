Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Future Plans, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2025

15 Feb 2019 – Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market demand is expected to witness a high growth on account of its vast industrial application especially in the manufacturing of pet bottles. These compounds are vital raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of various products which include detergents, solvents, thickeners, and plastics. Ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol are not used directly and most of its application come as a raw material. Ethylene oxide is an organic compound belonging to the cyclic ether family having a molecular formula C2H4O. At room temperature, it is a colorless gas with a sweet odor. It exhibits flammable characteristics and is categorized as a hazardous substance. It is not well known to consumers although highly used as a raw material to produce consumer products. Ethylene oxide is one of the most produced organic chemicals in the world. Most of the commercial C2H4O is obtained through the chlorohydrin process.

Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF

DOW

Huntsman

Shell

SABIC

AkzoNobel

Farsa Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Ineos Oxide

LyondellBasell Industries

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

Ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) is obtained when ethylene oxide is treated with water in the presence of acidic catalysts. It is a colorless liquid having a sweet taste and moderate toxicity. It is mostly used in the manufacturing of polyester fibers and polyethylene terephthalate resins (PET). Polyester is a popular compound which used these compounds as raw material. Increasing consumption of polyester is the major driving factor propelling the market demand. The textile industry is a major consumer polyester which further drives the overall market demand. Polyester has shown increasing popularity owing to their robustness, tear, and wrinkle resistant. These fibers are used as an insulator in the manufacturing of pillows and upholstery padding. Liquid crystal displays. Further, these polyester fibers are also used to make liquid crystal displays, holograms, tarpaulin, wire insulators and insulation tapes.

Manufacturing of PET bottles is another factor driving the manufacturing of these compounds. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a thermoplastic polymer resin used to make containers for food and beverages. The beverage industry has been extensively using these compounds for packaging. Food and beverage packaging using PET bottles and containers have overshadowed tin packaging owing to its low cost and convenient usage. Detergent manufacturing has been significantly contributing in fueling the demand in recent years. These ethylene compounds are used for manufacturing surfactants. The healthcare sector has witnessed the use of C2H4O for sterilizing medical equipment. These applications in the form of a sterilizing agent and disinfectant agent provide new avenues for the market growth. Another driver comprises of growing demand for antifreeze agents in automobile industries. Anti-freezers are used in vehicles to reduce the freezing point of water based liquid.

Ethylene oxide is categorized as a hazardous material and requires handling with care. Risks associated with its usage is expected to offer a major challenge to the industry growth as companies tend to use safe raw materials for production. Occupational safety and health Organization (OSHA) is an agency under the United States department of labor. OSHA aims at guiding the manufacturers and users for best industrial practices. Stringent government regulations are expected to act as a barrier to industrial growth in the near future. OSHA has set the maximum exposure limit for 15 minutes of 5 parts per million (ppm). The increase in raw material prices is expected to affect the global market demand. These compounds are derived from crude oil and their price fluctuations are expected to impact the profitability.

The ethylene glycol and ethylene oxide market is segmented based on its application for further chemical production. It includes mono ethylene glycol, ethoxylates, ethanolamine, Diethylene & triethylene, polyols, and polyethylene. Segmentation on the basis of end-use industries includes textiles, detergents & personal care, packaging, agrochemicals and healthcare. North America dominates the market both in terms of demand and production and is expected to continue its dominance owing to its application in polyester and PET manufacturing. Regional demand is followed by Asia Pacific on account of increasing polyester fabric demand. The textile industry in countries including India, China and Malaysia has significantly contributed in propelling the regional growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness a steady growth mainly on account of detergent and personal care industry. Africa and South America is expected to witness a slow growth owing to the scarce presence of end use industries. Companies are focusing on achieving economies of scale through large scale production in order to negate the fluctuating crude oil prices. The U.S manufacturers have been establishing a strong relationship with customers in Asia-Pacific for establishing strong relations.

