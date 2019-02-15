Dimethyl Ether Market Segment Overview by Types & Applications, Forecasts 2025

15 Feb 2019 – Global Dimethyl Ether Market is expected to witness growth owing to its growing usage in LPG. The dimethyl ether is a downstream derivative of methanol. Various raw materials of the product include fossil fuel resources including natural gas and coal and bio-based feedstock which includes municipal waste, black liquor, agricultural waste and forest waste. Optimal chemical and physical features of DME make it a worthwhile choice for numerous applications its major usage in LPG is blending chemicals.

Dimethyl ether market segmentation on the basis application includes transportation fuel, LPG blending, industrial applications and aerosol propellants. LPG blending is observed to be its major application, trailed by aerosol propellants. Dimethyl ether is non-carcinogenic and non-toxic and retains good solvency and thus, is anticipated to experience a lucrative growth owing to its usage in both solvent and water-based systems. Moreover, the products increasing applications in paint and cosmetics sector is anticipated to propagate rapidly when compared to aerosol propellants in light of numerous characteristics which include high vapour pressure, high solvency capacity, high miscibility with organic solvents and water, high propellant force, higher weight per unit volume, high density, high liquid-to-gas expansion rate and is user friendly being a single product. Hydrocarbon propellants are lower in price when compared to DME. DME is combustible gas and thus, its transportation and storage are difficult which is expected to act as a restraint for the progress of the product. Its key benefit is its property of compatibility and solubility with aqueous formulae. DME serves as a comfortable solvent for paint resins and hair spray.

Global Dimethyl Ether market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kaiyue

Jiutai Group

Lanhua Sci-tech

Biocause Pharmaceutical

Shenhua Ningxia Coal

Yuhuang Chemical

Henan Kaixiang

Shell

Fuel DME Production

Akzo Nobel

Chemours(DuPont)

Grillo-Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

Growing applications of dimethyl for numerous products which include foam in a can, coatings, sealants, paints, hairspray, automotive care products, adhesives, topical skin cooling sprays, sunscreen and in a wide range of household products and personal care products in light of its strong solvency and water solubility feature when compared to compressed gases and hydrocarbons which is projected to escalate its demand over the upcoming years. Furthermore, DME is explicitly used in some applications including cosmetics and hair sprays owing to its high solubility and stability when compared to hydrocarbons. Dimethyl ether provides expedient features which include low toxicity, chemical stability, water miscibility and high solvency which has its applications in a wide range of aerosol products including hairsprays and paint sprays. Further, rising demand for air fresheners and cosmetic products is anticipated to fuel the demand for the product in the near future.

China was observed to account for the largest demand for LPG across the globe in 2013 on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization. Nonetheless, usage of DME as a transportation fuel is expected to expand rapidly in the next few years. Clean burning and low carbon emissions are the pluses of the product which are anticipated to escalate the product demand. In 2014, Europe methyl ethyl ether and DME aerosol propellants sector demand were 334.0 kilos and is estimated to touch 483.1-kilo tons by 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increasing demand for air fresheners, perfumes, and deodorants in light of improving living standard in France, Germany and UK is anticipated to stimulate the market growth. In 2014, Asia Pacific DME aerosol propellants market demand was valued at USD 435.2 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 736.8 million by 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. Supportive regulatory framework along with growing demand for cosmetics and paint industry particularly in China and India is expected to augment the market growth for DME aerosol propellants in the near future. Growing home furnishing market in emerging economies of India and China is expected to promote aerosol propellants growth in household applications over the forecast period.

Honeywell’s solstice propellant has its usage in various aerosol applications which include freezer sprays, pressure dusters, warning systems, lubricants and cleaners, marine navigation, specialized insecticides, novelty aerosols, personal care products and household care products. DME is used by AkzoNobel as a propellant in numerous products which include PU foam, air fresheners, hairsprays and wart remover. SC Johnson uses the product in numerous applications which include foaming glass cleaner, stain lifting foam, insect repellants and room sprays. The product is used by Aveflor for air-fresheners and special painting aerosol products. DuPont DME aerosol propellants find applications in hair care products, deodorants, insulating foams, antiperspirants, paints, adhesives, insecticides, air fresheners and perfume. Dimethyl ether is attaining fame and is anticipated to escalate its demand owing to numerous parameters such as ready technologies, economic viability, green nature including biomass conversion, gas monetization, clean coal utilization and methanol synthesis, accessibility of raw material and various players in the market. The introduction of various DME plants in China which includes Sichuan, Luthianhua Group Inc, Luzhou, Zagros Petrochemical Co. in Iran, Shandong Jiutai Chemical Industry, Linyl, and production services in U.S., Sweden, Korea, Russia, Europe, and Brazil will drive the demand over the next few years.

