Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Diesel Fuel Injection Systems

The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By pressurizing and injecting the fuel, the system forces it into air that has been compressed to high pressure in the combustion chamber.

The worldwide market for Diesel Fuel Injection Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million US$ in 2024, from 7950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Scope of the Report:

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 836 million USD in 2016 and will be 833 million USD in 2022.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Common Rail Injection System is about 20.35% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

This report focuses on the Diesel Fuel Injection Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch ,Denso ,Delphi ,Continental ,Weifu Group ,Woodward ,Shandong Kangda ,Stanadyne ,PurePower Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System

Common Rail Injection System

Other Injection System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction & Agriculture Machinery

Other Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Diesel Fuel Injection Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Diesel Fuel Injection Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Diesel Fuel Injection Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System 1.2.2 Common Rail Injection System 1.2.3 Other Injection System……………… Continued



