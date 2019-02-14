Steel Reinforcing for Your Construction from Form Direct

Form Direct, a concrete solutions provider, has specialist production services that customise steel reinforcements for all types of construction projects. They manufacture steel products that meet industry standards and clients’ building requirement.

[QUEENSLAND, 14/02/2019] — Form Direct is committed to providing Australia’s concrete building industry with the appropriate products and services they require in the completion of their projects. In order to support building projects across the country, Form Direct designs and manufactures professionally cut steel cages that improve concrete strength and durability.

Professionally Cut and Customised Steel Reinforcement

Form Direct produces and manufactures steel reinforcing for residential, commercial, industrial, and civil construction projects. The company’s team of in-house schedulers work closely with clients to determine the specific requirements for their construction’s steel reinforcing needs. After finalising the necessary configurations, Form Direct’s steel fixers produce and manufacture the steel reinforcement needed to give the client’s building stability and durability. The company’s solutions include accessories such as trench mesh supports and specialised jointing products in order to deliver stronger reinforcements. Upon completion of the order, the manufactured steel is bundled, tagged, and delivered to the client’s site in a timely manner.

The Importance of Steel Reinforcement in Concrete

Plain concrete, while possessing compressive strength, lacks tensile strength. This can prove dangerous as it cannot properly accommodate the tension that it will be submitted to. This often results in the structure breaking down because the concrete does not have the necessary strength to accommodate the strain of heavy loads over a period of time. To avoid these accidents, reinforcing concrete with steel bars provides it with the necessary tensile strength to last. The reinforcement is able to absorb the stress and transfer it across the whole structure for better weight distribution.

About Form Direct

Form Direct has been providing the concrete building industry with a wide array of specialist equipment, materials, and services that aim to support their projects. The company has worked with Australia’s leading concreters, builders, project managers, and construction teams in order to improve its ability in creating world-class solutions that have the capability to support and enhance different types of structures.

For more information about Form Direct’s products and services, visit https://formdirect.com.au.