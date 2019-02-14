Spinal Non-Fusion Technologies Market Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2024

The global spinal nonfusion technologies market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period on account of increasing incidences of spinal disorders as a consequence of sedentary lifestyle. Some of the most prominent spinal disorders prevalent include: spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and degenerative spondylolisthesis. Additionally, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the market for spinal non-fusion technologies. This technology has also gained acceptance from surgeon, which is further boosting the market. It is thus anticipated that the market will grow at a fast pace in the years to come.

The report is a thorough analysis of key drivers as well as restraints, which are influencing the market. The impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also included in the report. Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis have been included for a detailed study of the global spinal non-fusion technologies market. Key segments and sub-segments of the market have been studied and the leading, declining, and fastest growing segments have been pointed out for readers or investors to invest correctly in the market. This market report equips both established players and new entrants in the market with decision making capabilities, enabling them to invest profitably in the market and achieve success.

The growing geriatric population and the growing investments in healthcare sector by governments across regions will boost the market in the future. The global spinal non-fusion technologies market is also expected to be driven by the growing number of cases of age related degeneration of the spine. With age, there is severe pain in the back, which in many cases results in disability, creating a need for minimally invasive procedure. Technological advancements in the field is also fueling the market’s growth. As players are investing heavily in research and development, many new innovations and technologies are being introduced, thus ensuring a growth of the global spinal non-fusion technologies market.

On the other hand, the high cost of spinal non-fusion technologies is one of the main challenges faced by the industry, deterring their adoption. In addition to this, a lack of favorable reimbursement policies will also hamper the growth of the market. A delay in recovery post treatment and subsequent back surgeries are also deterring patients from adopting these technologies for treatment. However, a reduction in post operative complications in the near future and shorter duration of hospital stay will boost the market in the years to come

By geography, the market is led by North America owing to the availability of latest technologies and innovative devices, enabling total disc replacement. The region is also expected to expand at the most significant growth rate during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to be the next leading regional segment in the global spinal non-fusion technologies market. In Asia Pacific, the growth will be comparatively slow as surgeons show a conservative approach. Strict regulatory approvals will also slow down the progress of the market in the region. By device type, the market is segmented into

