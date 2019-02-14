Rubin & Associates Renders CFO and Estate Planning Services

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Stuart L Rubin & Associates, P.A. provides part-time CFO services and estate planning services to residents and businesses in the Ft. Lauderdale area. Rubin & Associates is a full-service accounting firm offering a broad range of services for business owners, executives, and independent professionals.

The firm provides growing businesses with part-time CFO services in Ft. Lauderdale, presenting companies with a professional financial manager to help guide their business to success at an affordable cost. Some of the benefits businesses experience with part-time CFOs include: training and managing of accounting staff, budget preparation and monitoring, tax-saving strategies, trend analysis, profitability analysis by service or product line, cash management, liaison with bankers, attorneys, vendors, insurance agents, etc., improved quality and timeliness of financial information, and much more.

Rubin & Associates’ estate planning experts in Ft. Lauderdale offer discussion, recommendations, and useful research tools to make estate planning simple, efficient, and worry-free. Experts are available throughout the estate planning process to discuss questions, change of circumstances, and alternatives. Estate planning experts help clients define estate planning goals, organize and create estate planning team, prepare, organize, and review estate planning documents, and evaluate and recommend estate planning options among other valuable services needed to ensure the hassles and red tape associated with estate planning are eliminated.

Stuart L Rubin & Associates, P.A. is one of the leading firms in the South Florida area. Their expertise, experience, and highly-energetic team deliver personal and professional attention to each of their esteemed clients. The primary objective at Rubin & Associates is to provide insightful advice that empowers clients to make informed financial decisions.

To learn more about Stuart L Rubin & Associates, P.A., visit https://stuartrubincpa.com/, or call (9549770475) to schedule a consultation.