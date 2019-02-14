RMM Motorcycle Rentals Opens Fort Lauderdale Location

RMM Motorcycle Rentals is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located off I-95 at Oakland Park Blvd. (exit 31A), our Fort Lauderdale location is just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, the Cypress Creek Tri-Rail train station and the Brightline train station.

Four wheels move the body, but two wheels move the soul. What better way to escape and enjoy everything Florida has to offer than on two wheels? Ride the seven-mile bridge on the way to Key West. Yes, it’s really seven miles long! Ride through the Everglades or visit the beautiful beaches in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. Cruise up to Daytona Beach or St Augustine for the day. The possibilities are endless.

RMM Motorcycle Rentals features a great selection of motorcycles for rent including Harley Davidson and BMW, as well other major brands, at guaranteed lowest prices with the customer service in town.

For more information on the new location or the services offered, visit their website www.rmmrentals.com or call 954-770-2268.

About RMM Motorcycle Rentals: RMM Motorcycle Rentals was founded by JR Vazquez and began as a One-bike rental company. Over the years, the fleet has grown and now RMM offers a wide variety of rental motorcycles, guided tours and a motorcycle club.