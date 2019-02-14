RFID Locks Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Global RFID locks Market is designed to perform unlocking and locking operations. Each access device includes data encoded on an RFID chip. When the access device comes near the lock (reader’s antenna), the chip sends the data to identify the user. Improved security, compliance, audit trail, and efficiency are just some of the reasons people want to adopt electronic security. Since the 1970s, RFID locks have evolved considerably when used in the hotel industry and have holes in the cards. The RFID lock market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +15% over the forecast period of 2018-2025. The market is expected to be 15,250.6Mn in 2025.

The Global RFID Locks Market Research Report Forecast 2018-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the RFID Locks industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This RFID Locks market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The study segments the market by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It provides in-depth forecasts of revenue of the market as a whole as well as each and every application segment. The competitive landscape is mapped depending on product and technology. This study also offers an overview of pricing trends and ancillary factors that will be influencing pricing in the global RFID locks market. The market study, estimation, and market sizing have been done utilizing a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Some of the major players in the global RFID locks market are Honeywell International Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd., Assa Abloy Group, Nestwell Technologies, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Vivint, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., and dorma+kaba Holdings AG.

Global RFID Locks Market: Regional Segment Analysis: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

