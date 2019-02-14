Protein Fractionation Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2023

Protein fractionation referred as a process of separation or purification of single or multiple proteinfrom complex mixture of protein based on differences in a specific property of individual component. It is a major step in Proteomics, which is a science of protein analysis. Key limitation of protein and peptide analysis is their heterogenicity in terms of their physiochemical properties. Hence, the protein fractionation technique is very useful tool for protein analysis in various field such as life sciences, and food sciences. Fractionation makes it possible to separate more than two components in a single run. This property sets it apart from other separation techniques.Technological advancement led to high throughput, more resolution, and enhanced sensitivity in the protein fractionation as well as at other stages of protein analysis.

The global protein fractionation market segmented based on principle of protein fractionation: fractionation by solubility, by cellular location, by charge, by size and fraction by isoelectric point (pI). Geographically, the market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America market was highest market in 2014 due to development of advanced technique for protein fractionation, and well established biopharmaceutical and food industry.However, Asia Pacific and Latin America expected to grow at the faster rate due to growing research base activities primarily in the drug discovery and development area. Protein fractionation by size market dominated in2014 due to application of principle in various techniques, and development of chromatography technique.

Fractionation based on solubility kits separate the protein based on proteins solubility nature and procedure generally involved in this are salt precipitation and detergent solubilization. Kits that separate proteins based on their cellular location are available and separates the protein based on their cell location such as cytoplasm and nuclear protein, membrane proteins, and proteins involved in intracellular membrane signaling pathway and trafficking. Fractionation by charge kits separates the sample, which enriched with the selectively acidic or basic proteins. This separation carried out by ion exchange, electrophoresis, and isoelectric focusing method. Size based fractionation can carried out by dialysis, ultracentrifugation, gel electrophoresis, and gel filtration techniques. Differences in the isoelectric point of protein would be helpful to fractionate the proteins.

The major market drivers for global protein fractionation are increase in the proteomics activities, growing outsourcing of proteomics services, advancement in the biopharmaceutical industry along with plasma protein therapies, and increase in the government and private funding in the emerging countries.Additionally, emergence of new market player boosts the protein fractionation market. However, lower investment by U.S. government in researchactivities to support proteomics would restrict the U.S. as well as global market. Additionally, high cost of advanced instruments, and difficulties to proteomics companies to gain the approval are other restricting factors of global protein fractionation industry. Opportunities for this market lie in the Asian and Latin America market where contract research organization are on high and less regulations than U.S. and Europe.

Number of companies in the protein fractionation field increased in past few years. However, Major global players in the protein fractionation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. These companies take the maximum share of the global market. Other players include GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Luminex, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and Affymetrix, Inc.

