Nuclear Waste Management Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Regional Trends, Key Company, And Key Country Forecast To 2023

Nuclear Waste Management Market – Overview

The global nuclear waste management market is estimated to expand at ~9.00% CAGR during the forecast period.

Nuclear waste management refers to storage of hazardous waste far away from public in disposal facilities. This nuclear waste is a radioactive and toxic by-product of nuclear weapon manufacturing, nuclear medicine, and nuclear power plants. Nuclear waste management helps the end-users to reduce th volume of waste and costs related to waste management of nuclear power plants by optimizing the entire process beginning from waste collection to final disposal. The companies in nuclear waste management offers solutions related to new builds, nuclear power plants under decommissioning, and opearting nuclear power plants.

The global nuclear waste management market is set to witness significant growth due to increasing energy demand in developing countries and rising population in China. According to International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2018, the energy demand is expected to grow by more than 25% between 2017 and 2040. Also, the nuclear power is expected to hold share of 15% in the total power generation by 2040. All these factors are expected to drive the nuclear waste management market. However, rising renewable power generation is one of the major restraints for the global nuclear waste management market. However, the increasing focus on nuclear power generation in the Middle East is likely to offer lucrative business opportunities in the nuclear waste management market. Middle East is adopting nuclear power generation in order to meet the rising electricity demand in the region due to rising population and economic growth.

The nuclear waste management market has been segmented based on application industrial, utilities, and others. Among these applications, utility segment is the largest segment in the nuclear waste management market due to nuclear waste generated by nuclear power plant. In Middle East, there are new nuclear plants coming up in order to cater to increasing energy demand.

Key Players

The key players of global Nuclear waste management market are Enercon Services, Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Studsvik AB, Posiva Oy, Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Chase Environmental Group, Bechtel Group Inc., Fluor, and BHI Energy, among others.

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global nuclear waste management market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

