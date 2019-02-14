N,N’-Diisopropylcarbodiimide Market Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of 2026

N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide (C7H14N2) is also known as 1,3-diisopropylcarbodiimide, N,N’-methanetetraylbis(2-propanamine), or N,N’-di(propan-2-yl)methanediimine. Its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 693-13-0. N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide is a carbodiimide compound having an isopropyl substituent on both nitrogen atoms. The compound is soluble in chloroform, methylene chloride, acetonitrile, dioxane, dimethylformamide and tetrahydrofuran.

The compound is used commercially in the chemical industry as a stabilizing agent, coupling agent, and condensing agent. Its key application is use as a peptide-coupling reagent. N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide is available in purities ranging from 97% to 99%. Key impurities are unreacted isocyanates and polymerized carbodiimides.

Compounds with the carbodiimide functionality are usually dehydrating agents and they are utilized to activate carboxylic acids toward amide or ester formation. Additives such as N-hydroxybenzotriazole or N-hydroxysuccinimide are added to increase yield and decrease side reactions. Carbodiimides can furthermore react with amines to form guanidines.

Global N,N’-Diisopropylcarbodiimide Market: Segmentation

The global N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide with purity 99%, N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide with purity 95%, and others.

Based on application, the global N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide market can be categorized into condensation agents, pharmaceutical intermediates, and others. Increase in the incidence of various diseases is one of the key factors fueling the demand for pharmaceutical intermediates. High demand for pharmaceuticals and rise in research and development activities are likely to lead to innovation of new and advanced products. This is anticipated to drive the N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide market in the pharmaceutical intermediates segment. However, strict environment-related regulations are projected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

N,N′-Diisopropylcarbodiimide is used as a condensation agent in peptide synthesis. Peptides are extremely active and very specific drug materials. They are applied in an extensive range of therapeutic areas, owing to their biological functions ranging from oncology and diabetes to obesity. Increasing utilization of peptides in drugs, growing research activities, and rising availability of funds are key factors estimated to fuel the demand for N,N′-diisopropylcarbodiimide in the synthesis of peptides. Adoption and consumption of synthetic peptides is rising across various sectors such as environment, biosensors, and food & beverages. This factor is likely to drive the global market for N,N′-diisopropylcarbodiimide during the forecast period.

N,N′-Diisopropylcarbodiimide is also employed as an antineoplastic in the treatment of malignant melanomas and sarcomas.

Global N,N’-Diisopropylcarbodiimide Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Presence of pharmaceutical companies and better infrastructure for research and development make North America a highly attractive market for N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, due to presence of a large pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and Japan. Moreover, developing infrastructure for medical facilities and initiatives by governments, especially in developing economies such as China and India, are projected to drive the market for N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026. The market in the region is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global N,N’-Diisopropylcarbodiimide Market: Competition Landscape

The global market for N,N-Diisopropylcarodiimide is fragmented due to presence of global and regional players. Key manufacturers operating in the global N,N’-diisopropylcarbodiimide market are Chem-Impex International Inc., Carbomer Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry, Shanghai Medpep, Suzhou Highfine Biotech, Beijing Holiyang Chemical, Tianjin BaihengBoye Technology, J&K Scientific, Shandong Jincheng, and Suzhou Time-chem Technologies.

