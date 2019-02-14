Linear Alpha Olefins Market Size | Global Industry Report 2018-2023

Linear Alpha Olefins Market report 2018-2023 begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Linear Alpha Olefins by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
About Linear Alpha Olefins
Linear alpha olefins (LAOs) are alkenes with a terminal double bond between the first and the second carbon atom. This double bond determines the chemical properties and can undergo all reactions of an olefin including polymerisation, addition metathesis and others.
Covered in this report
Over the next five years, Linear Alpha Olefins will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Linear Alpha Olefins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
1-C4 to 1-C8 linear alpha olefins
1-C6 to 1-C10 linear alpha olefins
1-C12 to 1-C14 linear alpha olefins
Segmentation by application:
Plastics industry
Manufacturing
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Shell
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Sasol
DOW
ExxonMobil
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Linear Alpha Olefins by Players
4 Linear Alpha Olefins by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/35504-linear-alpha-olefins-market-analysis-report