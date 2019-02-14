Lawful Interception Market – Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2018 – 2025

Lawful Interception (LI) is not a new concept. Over the period of last 50 to 60 years governments across the globe are assessed as well as used structures that are capable of tracing and intercepting telecommunications in order to inhibit possible social threats that are probable to arise or gather signs for unlawful prosecution of people for severe crimes. Previously, the interception of the common telephones were conducted without any legal endorsement. But now, the scenario is different, as over the years several legislatures have successfully formed as well as introduced laws outlining the lawful framework plus the government’s authority to perform the interception.

Furthermore, Lawful Interception (LI) can also be detailed as the procurement of calls identifying data followed by the interception of the communications contents by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as soon as the suitable authorization from skillful authorities has been received. The skillful authorities are the facilitator organizations that are positioned between the agency looking for the interception and the respective network operator. Moreover, lawful interception can be conducted in all the present systems for instance, Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), cable television connections, wide area wireless networks and the Internet.

Even though the monitoring any fixed line connection is a well- known process of law enforcement as well as intelligence services. However, these days there are certain challenges been faced while doing so, for instance, tracing an end-user that is using a mobile phone and Voice over IP (VoIP). The problem that arises when tracking any of the two is the technology that enables the physical change of location. Thus, tracking a mobile communications is much more challenging to intercept than the traditional fixed line connection.

Report Description

Global lawful interception market is segmented into the component, communication technology, solution, network technology, end-user, and region. Based on the component, the lawful interception market is divided into routers, switch, mediation devices, intercept access point, management server, gateways, and handover interface. On the basis of communication technology, the market is divided into file transfer, data downloads, digital pictures, facsimile, text messaging, video and voice communication. On considering the solution, the market is divided into services, software, and devices. By network technology, the market is divided into mobile data communication, mobile voice telephony, integrated services for digital network (ISDN), public switched telephone network (PSTN), digital subscriber line (DSL), worldwide interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP). On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into enterprises and government.

In the historic year 2017, the global lawful interception market size accounted $x.x Billion, is anticipated to supplement and show the notable growth by registering a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the global lawful interception market growth are a rise in the concern regarding terrorism and cyber-crimes, threats of security to several regions. Market players have accepted the acquisition, collaborations, partnerships and product launch as the strategies of development to increase the market position and make the product portfolio very strong.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global lawful interception market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America holds the largest lawful interception market share.

Key players involved in the lawful interception market are Fire Eye Inc., Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., Incognito Software, ZTE Corporation, and Netscout.

