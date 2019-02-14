Intrauterine Pressure Catheters Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Intrauterine pressure catheters (IUPCs) are devices that are employed to measure the number and frequency of uterine contractions. Intrauterine pressure catheters (IUPCs) are placed into the amniotic fluid of the pregnant woman during labor in order to measure the strength, duration, and pressure of uterine contractions. The intrauterine pressure catheter directly measures pressure within the amniotic fluid space with the help of a pressure transducer located at the tip of the catheter. Contractions are measured in mmHg and are displayed on the monitor in a graphical manner. Intrauterine pressure catheters provide reliable quantitative uterine activity, which is increasing the rate of their adoption by health care professionals.

Government initiatives to increase the awareness about reproductive health and benefits of intrauterine pressure catheters over the physical palpitation procedure (which requires physical presence of a gynecologist or clinician to perform the examination) are expected to boost the market for intrauterine pressure catheters during the forecast period. However, high cost of intrauterine pressure catheters and risks associated with the insertion of these catheters are anticipated to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global intrauterine pressure catheters market can be segmented based on product and end-user. Based on product, the market has been segmented into fluid-filled catheters and transducer tip catheters. The transducer tip catheters segment accounted for a significant market share in 2016, owing to introduction of technologically advanced products by key market players in the global market. The transducer tip catheters segment is estimated to expand at a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributable to the accuracy of these catheters in the measurement of intrauterine pressure in case of complicated labor. Based on end-user, the global intrauterine pressure catheters market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Dominance of the hospitals segment is attributable to the accuracy and safety of intrauterine pressure catheters to analyze the intrauterine activity and government participation in creating awareness about women’s health during gestation. However, the specialty (gynecological) clinics segment is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025, owing to availability of well-qualified gynecologists and health care professionals in developed countries of the world.

Geographically, the global intrauterine pressure catheters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue, which is attributed to presence of key intrauterine pressure catheter manufacturers in the U.S., high awareness among the people about safety of mother and child during the delivery, and growing demand for new and advanced products. Rising per capita health care expenditure and disposable income in the U.S. and Canada are major factors likely to be responsible for dominance of North America in the global market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to proactive governments of countries in Asia involved in increasing the awareness about reproductive health and increasing investments by public and private players in the health care sector in the region.

Prominent players involved in the manufacture of intrauterine pressure catheters are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Kentec Medical, Inc., CooperSurgical, OMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Thomas Medical, Vyaire Medical, and Labotect Labor-Technik-Göttingen GmbH. Incorporation of technologically advanced features such as water-resistant connectors and transducer tip technology is a recent trend among key players operating in the global intrauterine pressure catheters market.

