Internet of Things Testing Market by Service Type & Application – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market by Testing Type (Functional, Performance, Network, Security, Compatibility, and Usability), Service Type (Professional and Managed), Application Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The IoT testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 302.9 Million in 2016 to USD 1,378.5 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.4%.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market.

Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=51412648

Key growth factors for the market include an increasing need for scalable open education, global training, and cost-effective education platforms.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market”

46 – Tables

46 – Figures

127 – Pages

The major forces driving the IoT testing market include the growing need for Internet Protocol (IP) testing of the increasing number of IoT devices and applications. Moreover, the need for shift left testing of IoT applications and the rising importance of DevOps are also some of the factors which are driving the market.

Network testing is the fastest growing testing type in the IoT testing market during the forecast period

Network testing in IoT verifies the working and behavior of IoT applications with heterogeneous network connections and ensures synchronization of application with all different networking protocols to ensure seamless connectivity across the IoT platform. The primary focus of network testing includes the test of uplink and downlink speed of a network and responsiveness of the network connecting IoT application.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=51412648

Smart manufacturing application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the IoT testing market during the forecast period

Smart manufacturing helps the manufacturers to access new and emerging forms of business intelligence. It utilizes all the components of tracking, addressing the complexities of security, interoperability, and intellectual property for manufacturing. IoT testing of smart manufacturing includes highly efficient and automated manufacturing tests, which chooses a wireless communications tester for sophisticated manufacturing devices to perform non-signaling tests on IoT devices. IoT testing in smart manufacturing supports functional, performance, and compatibility testing of smart devices deployed in the manufacturing processes and operations, in order to enhance the manufacturing efficiency and overall productivity.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share in the IoT testing market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the IoT testing market from 2016 to 2021. This region has the major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to strongly invest in the R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. The early adoption of trending technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility in this region has boosted the growth of overall IoT testing services market Organizations are also keen to integrate IoT technologies in their processes, to automate, test, and monitor operations and to boost their operational efficiency and productivity, which contributes to the growth of the IoT testing significantly.

The major vendors in the IoT testing market include Infosys (India), HCL (India), Smart Bear Software (U.S.), TCS (India), Capgemini (France), and Cognizant (U.S.).

Ask for Discount @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/discountreports.asp?id=51412648

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com