Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis Forecast to 2023

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Key Players:

Polycomp, Arlanxeo, AirBoss of America Corp., MCM S.p.A., Precision Associates, Inc., ERIKS NV, Rahco Rubber, Inc., Mantaline, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, and Zeon Corporation are the prominent players in the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market.

The global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market has been segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

On the basis of product, the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market has been segmented into HNBR solid and HNBR latex.

By end-use industry, the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market has been segmented into automotive, machinery, construction, medical, oil & gas, and others.

Regionally, the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

APAC is the largest market for HNBR and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.30% over the forecast period. Prolific growth of the automotive industry coupled with rapid industrialization in the region drives the market in APAC. Moreover, due to urbanization, the construction industry has been experiencing a boom consequently fueling the demand for HNBR. Another contributing factor is the presence of raw material suppliers in APAC which further drives the market.

Europe follows APAC closely and is deemed to be the second largest market for HNBR. Established automotive sector in the region and the presence of production base of various automotive companies in countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain stimulates the growth of the Europe market. The Europe market is projected to capture a CAGR of 8.07% over the forecast period.

Rising industrial activities in the Middle East & Africa region induces high demand in the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market which is likely to register a CAGR of 8.70% over the forecast period.

