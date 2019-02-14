Global Over-The-Air Testing Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.13% Forecast by 2023

A recent report by KD market insights titled as “Global Over-The-Air Testing Market (2018–2023)” provides the key trends, opportunities and challenges market will face in the forecasted period of 6 years i.e. 2018-2023. The study also provides the Over-The-Air Testing Market. competitors share and region wise analysis around the globe.

Safety, performance, and reliability of wireless devices are examined through OTA testing, to predict their proficiency in the real world. OTA testing of wireless gadgets is required by standards organizations, regulatory bodies, carriers, and merchants. Organizations like the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA), and other associations like merchant and administrative bodies, and mobile network operator (MNO) also utilize OTA testing. The global OTA testing market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue of USD 1.77 Bn by 2023.

Application segment insights:

The media and entertainment sector will experience the highest expansion, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, owing to the widespread penetration of broadband and telecom devices, and the growth of the home automation sector. OTA testing in the automotive and transportation sectors has seen a significant boost owing to the increasing adoption of autonomous and connected cars, along with that of smart solutions in vehicles. Interoperability and performance of wireless systems in automotive are tested in laboratories, as well as on prototype vehicles. This will result in a high CAGR of 10.5% during the forecasted period.

Communication technology segment insights:

The OTA testing segment is expected to grow further with the increasing applications of the Internet of Things. Pre-compliance testing for the rapidly-evolving 5G technology will also play a major role in the growth of OTA testing as a service.

Regional insights:

Although North America holds the largest market share, Asia-Pacific shows the strongest growth momentum, followed by North America and Europe. Massive investments in the implementation of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the infrastructure sector in Japan, China, India, and South Korea is seen as the major reason for the strong growth in Asia, coupled with the APAC region registering the highest use of telecommunication devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Increased government spending on IoT will market growth in North America, whereas in Europe, growth is expected on account of the creation of the Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIOTI) by the European Commission.

Companies covered:

Intertek UL LLC Anritsu Corporation Keysight Technologies, Inc. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG RWTÜV GmbH (CETECOM GmbH) Eurofins Scientific SE Bureau Veritas SA Microwave Vision Group SGS SA

