Giardiasis Treatment Market Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2025

Giardiasis is a bowel infection caused by microscopic parasite known as Giardia lamblia or Giardia intestinalis. Gardiasis is one of the most common causes of waterborne diseases worldwide and is spread through contaminated water and food, and person to person contact. Giardia lamblia is found in animal and human feces and it can also be found in pet dogs, cats, sheep, and cattle. There are certain conditions where people infected with giardiasis never develop the signs or symptoms of this disease but still carry parasites with them and which spreads to other people. The common symptoms of this disease includes foul smelling diarrhea with greasy stools, loss of appetite, vomiting, bloating and abdominal cramps, weight loss, abdominal pain, and nausea. Giardiasis can be diagnosed using stool sample testing and by enteroscopy, where a flexible tube is passed through the throat into the small intestine for examination of the digestive tract and to take tissue samples. At a primary level, this disease is cured without any medication; but for prolonged and severe infection, anti parasitic drugs such as metronidazole and tinidazole is prescribed for the treatment of giardiasis.

Giardiasis disease is mainly spread through consumption of unhygienic water and food and through water sources contaminated with animal and human feces. The growing water pollution levels in developing and underdeveloped countries and lack of sanitation facilities in these regions is projected to drive the global giardiasis treatment market. This disease is commonly observed among all age groups and is most frequently observed in children and their parents mainly due to the fact that nappy changing in children increases the risk of infection. The increasing number of newborn babies in developing countries and the growing incidences of giardiasis disease in developed regions are likely to boost the demand for giardiasis disease treatment during the forecast period. However, this disease is categorized as ‘neglected disease’ by the World Health Organization as in most cases it gets treated on its own. The number of undiagnosed giardiasis disease is much higher than that of diagnosed giardiasis disease cases which seems to be the key restraining factor for the global giardiasis disease treatment market during forecast period.

The global giardiasis treatment market is broadly classified into three segments – on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, these are further sub segmented into Metronidazole, Tinidazole, and Nitazoxanide. Nitazoxanide is available in liquid form and is most commonly given to pediatric patients as it is easy to swallow. Nitazoxanide is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is likely to maintain its position till the end of 2025. Distribution channels include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Retail pharmacy is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacy follows close and is projected to be the second leading contributor to the global giardiasis disease treatment market.

In terms of geography, the global giardiasis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is likely to account for the largest market share and is projected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing population in this region, specifically in India and China, increasing incidences of waterborne disease, and unhygienic water sources would be key driving factors in this region. Europe is projected to be the second leading contributor to the giardiasis treatment market during the forecast period. North America is likely to maintain a moderate growth rate from 2017-2025.

The key players operating in the global giardiasis treatment market includes Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

