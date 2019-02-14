Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Analysis 2019 To 2023 By Regional Trends

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Information Report, by Component (Electronic Control Units, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), by support technology (Gasoline Turbocharger and GPF) and by Regions. Increasing Vehicle Production to Augment the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market During the Forecast Period (2019-2023).

Market Synopsis

The major players operating the global market are MSR-Jebsen Technologies (China), Continental (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Eaton Corporation (IRELAND), Denso (Japan), Bajaj Auto (India), Stanadyne (U.S.), Delphi (U.K.), Hitachi (Japan), and Bosch (Germany).

The global market for automotive fuel injection has been witnessing significant growth in recent times. The growing vehicle production across the globe has been driving the market. Rapidly rising demand for high fuel efficiency and stringent government regulations, growing implementation of environmental regulations, and increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies contribute in the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. With almost every major manufacturer adopting advanced technologies so as to keep pace with the leading manufacturers in the automotive industry, the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The factors such as increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol, and the increasing trend of engine downsizing, are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. Increased investment in the automotive industry across the globe provides a positive outlook to various manufacturers operating in the automotive industry. The stringent emission norms are also driving the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI).

The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) is presumed to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2023) owing to the growing demand for high fuel efficiency, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Gasoline direct injection is a fuel injection system where high pressurized gasoline is injected into the combustion chamber of each chamber that injects fuel to intake tract. Incorporating of GDI systems leads to ultra-lean-burn of fuel which further results in increased power and better fuel efficiency.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market: Segmental Analysis

The global gasoline direct injection market has been segmented on the basis of support technology, component, vehicle type, and region.

By mode of support technology, the gasoline direct injection market has been segmented into GPF and gasoline turbocharger.

By mode of component, the gasoline direct injection market has been segmented into fuel injectors, electronic control units, fuel pumps, and sensors. Among these, electronic control units account for the highest share in terms of revenue owing to the high cost and adoption in all GDI engines.

By mode of vehicle type, the gasoline direct injection market has been segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Among these, passenger cars account for the major market share and are likely to maintain its dominance during the assessment period. The growth is attributed to the increasing sales in passenger cars and high adoption of fuel-efficient systems by automobile manufacturers.

Industry News

October 22, 2018: One of the world's leading suppliers of leak-detection equipment for auto industry, INFICON will be demonstrating robotic leak-detection methods at The Assembly Show which is to be held in Rosemont.

