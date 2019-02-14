Endometrial Biopsy Catheter Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Perimenopausal and postmenopausal (absence of menstruation for 12 months or longer) women usually come across problems of abnormal uterine bleeding. Endometrial biopsy is a safe and efficient procedure for sampling the endometrium in a patient experiencing abnormal uterine bleeding to diagnose the condition and provide appropriate treatment. An endometrial suction catheter is used to carry out the biopsy. Endometrial biopsy catheters are easy to use, and have diagnostic accuracy which is equivalent or superior to the dilatation and curettage (D&C) procedure. Internal piston within the catheter is removed to generate the suction. Tissue sample is collected during biopsy procedure by twirling the catheter in upward and downward movement within the uterine cavity. Endometrial biopsy is carried out more often for indications such as abnormal uterine bleeding, cancer screening (e.g., hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer), endometrial dating, postmenopausal bleeding, follow-up of previously diagnosed endometrial hyperplasia, detection of pre-cancerous hyperplasia and atypia, evaluation of uterine response to hormone therapy, evaluation of patient with one year of amenorrhea, and evaluation of infertility in women.

Rise in awareness about diagnosis of uterine diseases and their available therapies, and increase in health care expenditure are the factors driving the global endometrial biopsy catheter market. Increase in reimbursement and advancements in catheter technology are expected to boost the growth of the endometrial biopsy catheter market. Cancer of the endometrium is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs. According to the American Cancer Society, around 61,380 new cases of uterus body cancer are likely to be diagnosed in 2017. Endometrial cancer mostly affects postmenopausal women. Rise in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of endometrial cancers is expected to create a large population base for endometrial biopsy procedures during the forecast period. This is likely to drive the endometrial biopsy catheter market during 2017-2025. Post procedure complications of endometrial biopsy procedure such as pain, cramps, or tremendous pelvic pain restrain the endometrial biopsy catheter market during the forecast period.

The global endometrial biopsy catheter market can be segmented based on product, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable catheters. Based on indication, the global endometrial biopsy catheter market can be divided into abnormal uterine bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding, pelvic ultrasonography, cancer screening, and others. The cancer screening segment is anticipated to be driven by rise in prevalence of endometrial cancer. Based on end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Geographically, the global endometrial biopsy catheter market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global endometrial biopsy catheter market. Rise in prevalence of endometrial cancer, aging population leading to high incidence of post menopause bleeding, rising awareness about uterine cancers among general population, and surge in health care expenditure in the region are some factors driving the demand for endometrial biopsy procedures in North America. This is anticipated to propel the endometrial biopsy catheter market in North America during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for endometrial biopsy catheter, due to rise in incidence of abnormal uterine bleeding, increase in prevalence of endometrial cancers, and growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic procedures to invasive procedures among the population. Technological advancements by major players to provide cost-effective reusable endometrial biopsy catheters also propel the endometrial biopsy catheter market in the region.

Key players operating in the global endometrial biopsy catheter market are Cook Medical, Cooper Surgical, Inc., SURGIMEDIK, Medi-Surg, Allwin Medical Devices, Thomas Medical, MedGyn Products, Inc., and Micromed, among others.

