Electrical Steel Lamination Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026

Electrical steel is special-purpose steel customized to obtain specific magnetic properties such as low core loss, small hysteresis area, and high permeability. Electrical steel is mostly produced in the form of cold-rolled strips that are less than 2 mm in thickness. These strips are cut into desired shapes, which are stacked together to form laminated cores of the transformer as well as the rotor and the stator of electric motors. The cut pieces of laminations can be finished by a punch and die, or by a wire electro-discharge machining (EDM).

Electrical Steel Lamination Market: Drivers & Restraints

The method of producing a material in several layers, so that the material attains improved strength, insulation, stability, appearance, and other qualities, is known as lamination. Processes for lamination differ depending on the type of material to be laminated. The material used for laminates can be of the same or different type, depending on the process and object to be laminated. Windshields of vehicles are manufactured by laminating a tough plastic film across two layers of glass. In transformers and motors steel laminations are commonly used so as to form the core of coils employed to produce magnetic fields.

An electrical steel lamination is an iron alloy that consists of up to 6.5% of silicone. Usually, commercial alloys contain up to 3.5% of silicone. Increase in the percentage of silicone increases electrical resistivity of steel remarkably. Increased resistivity reduces the eddy current induced and lowers the core losses. However, the metal hardens and becomes brittle, which affects workability of the material. The electrical steel lamination is widely used to laminate the core of transformers and motors. The transformer core is an iron core constructed from a highly permeable material made from thin silicon steel laminations. Laminations are aligned together to provide required magnetic path with minimum magnetic losses.

Electrical Steel Lamination Market: Key Segments

The electrical steel lamination market can be segmented into non-oriented electrical steel and grain-oriented electrical steel. Non-oriented electrical steel has linear magnetic characteristics in all directions. It is mostly used in rotary machines and iron core materials ranging from large transformers to small electric motors. Special processing of steel is carried to control the grain orientation. Non-oriented electrical steel has similar magnetic properties in all directions and it consists of 2% to 3.5% of silicone. Non-oriented electrical steel is abbreviated as CRNGO (i.e. cold-rolled non-grain-oriented) electrical steel. CRNGO is economical. It is preferred when cost is the primary consideration and efficiency is secondary. It is also used when there is less area to align components that make use of directional properties of grain-oriented electrical steel.

Grain-oriented electrical steel has good magnetic properties in the direction of rolling. This type of steel is applied in the manufacture of large, medium, and small transformers, reactors, and distribution transformers. It contains around 3% of silicone. The processing of steel is carried out in such a way that favorable properties are developed in the rolling direction, due to the tight grain orientation relative to the sheet. Grain-oriented electrical steel is also known as CRGO i.e. cold-rolled grain-oriented electrical steel. CRGO is most commonly supplied in coil form. Then, it is cut into laminations. These laminations are used in transformer cores.

Electrical Steel Lamination Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global electrical steel lamination market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the global electrical steel lamination market during the forecast period. The electrical steel lamination market in North America is expanding at a significant pace. In Europe, the demand for electrical steel lamination is estimated to increase in the near future. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to hold a moderate market share during the forecast period.

Electrical Steel Lamination Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global electrical steel lamination market are United States Steel, Laser Technologies, Inc., Tempel Steel, Orchid, Sko-Die Inc., LCS Company, and Lake Air Companies.

