Cardiovascular Drugs Market Forecast To Grow At A Higher Rate

The Business Research Company’s cardiovascular drugs global market report, covers the year-on-year growth of the global cardiovascular drugs market historic and forecast growth. It also includes chapters on the cardiovascular drugs market trends, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape.

Order The Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report

The cardiovascular drugs market size is expected to reach a higher value by 2022, growing at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Trends

The cardiovascular drugs market consists of sales of cardiovascular drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-hypertensive drugs to prevent heart failure by controlling blood pressure and hypolipidemic drugs that reduce lipid and lipoprotein levels in the blood. It also consists of establishments which produce antithrombotic drugs to treat arterial and venous thrombosis.

NOACs are gaining wider acceptance and are replacing traditionally used anti-coagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin. Anti-coagulants have long been used in prevention of thrombus formation in patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases. Use of NOACs makes it easier for patients to continue therapy post discharge as opposed to injections of Heparin and Warfarin which need medical assistance for administration. Some of the NOACs include Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) from Boehringer Ingelheim, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Janssen, and Eliquis (apixaban) from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The global cardiovascular drugs market is primarily driven by increase in aging population, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and availability of more generic drugs that reduce the cost of treatment.

Download A Sample Of The Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2134&type=smp

The global cardiovascular drugs market report covers the following regions under the geographical analysis section: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe. Major countries under each of these regions are also covered under the country analysis chapters.

The decline in the market is due to patent expiries of a major brands of cardiovascular drugs such as Lipitor, Plavi and others. Loss of patency has increased the market scope for generic versions of the drug with a huge difference in the prices. TBRC’s report also covers the cardiovascular drugs drivers and restraints in the market.

The global cardiovascular drugs market’s segment shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates for each segment presented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates.

The top companies included in the global cardiovascular drugs market report are Merck & Co, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Novartis AG.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company