Baseball National Championship concluded with full of enthusiasm and thrill

Delhi | The three-day Little League Baseball National Championship was held at the American Embassy in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. A total of 8 teams from different states across the country participated in this championship and showed their strength in baseball. The teams were categorised as U-12 and U-14 belonging to Delhi, Gurgaon, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad. On this occasion, Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Narendra Chawla joined as a guest. Apart from this, Marshal Julius William, President of the ACSA Softball League Commissioner and Adam Rice Badbulls Sports Club was also present.

The final match of the championship was held in the Under-12 category between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The team of Hyderabad emerged as the winner of championship. In under 14 category, the team of Bangalore and Badbulls Gurgaon faced each other in the finale and the team of Bangalore became the champion of this league. Mayor Narendra Chawla awarded trophies and awards to all the winning teams.

He said, “We are very happy to see that games like baseball are being promoted through this championship, whereas it is not so much popular in our country as compared to other sports. All the teams performed tremendously and kept enthusiasm and thrills in the championship. We congratulate all the players for their outstanding performance and hope that they will brighten their name and the country’s name in the future.’