Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Steady Rise with 4.9% CAGR Due to 2023

Global Industrial Coatings Market: Overview

The report on the global industrial coatings market is an effort by a group of professional market research analysts to represent the current scenario and future prospects to targeted audiences such as manufacturers of industrial coatings, raw material suppliers, producers of resins and other feedstock chemicals, government agencies, and various end-use industries that it caters to, including automotive, rail, aerospace, transportation, industrial wood, and construction. The paramount objective of this report was to detect opportunities in the industrial coatings market and present updates as well as insights regarding to various segments of the global market.

The report starts-off with an overview of the global market for industrial coatings, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue. This is followed by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends witnessed in the global industrial coatings market. To evaluate the market size, in-depth secondary research was done for this report. Data points such as regional splits and market split by resin, end-use, and technology have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales. TMR has triangulated the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, besides taking a note of the dynamics of industrial coatings market. In order to recognize future opportunities as well as make logical predictions of the market, TMR has not only conducted forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth.

Global Industrial Coatings Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global industrial coatings market are: increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings, prosperity of construction and automotive industries in Asia Pacific, increase in demand for coatings with functional benefits, increased focus on research and development of new products, and recent advancements such as the introduction of fluoropolymer topcoats and the emerging field of nanocoatings. On the other hand, strict regulations against solvent-based coatings and volatility of raw materials are a few factors reflecting negatively on the global industrial coatings market.

Global Industrial Coatings Market: Segmentations

Based on resin, the global industrial coatings market has been segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, and acrylic. The epoxy segment is growing at US$732.4 mn annually, and its absolute growth is larger than any other resin-segment. On the basis of technology-wise, the global industrial coatings market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, powder, and pre-treatment, whereas based on end-use, the market has been categorized into automotive, general finishes, wood, heavy duty equipment, coil and extrusion, consumer electronics, appliances, and transportation. Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of industrial coatings market in the regions of Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia, North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Nordic, and the Middle East and Africa including GCC countries, South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria. The report has also given a separate section on the country-wide market for industrial coatings in Japan.