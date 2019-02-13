Surfactants Market Increases by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% 2015 – 2023

Global Surfactants Market: Snapshot

Surfactants are being used extensively across diverse industry verticals around the world. The emergence of new products and the increasing research and development activities are projected to enhance market growth and offer opportunities in the next few years. Thanks to these factors, the global surfactants market is anticipated to reach a value of US$28.83 bn by the end of 2023, exhibiting a healthy 4.20% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

Rising Demand from Personal Care Segment to Enhance Market Growth

The global surfactants market is expected to witness high growth in the coming few years. A tremendous rise in the demand for personal care products is one of the key factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. The growing focus on technological developments and the development of the new products are further anticipated to propel the global market in the next few years. On the flip side, the strict rules and regulations that have been imposed by the government organizations related to the solvent-based detergents are estimated to hamper the growth of the global surfactants market in the coming few years. Nonetheless, the rising preference of consumers towards sustainable green surfactant products is likely to offer beneficial opportunities for the market players in the coming few years.

The global surfactants market has been classified on the basis of product into anionic, non-ionic, cationic, amphoteric, and others. The others segment has been further sub-classified into bio-based surfactants, silicon surfactants, and polymeric surfactants. Furthermore, on the basis of applications into personal care, food processing, household detergents, textile and leather, industrial and institutional care, oilfield chemicals, and others. The increasing demand for surfactants from diverse industrial segments is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Surfactants Market

From a regional perspective, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share of the global surfactants market in the next few years. The increasing contribution from India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China is expected to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years. Furthermore, North America is predicted to hold the second position in the coming years in terms of market share. The presence of several manufacturing players and the growing demand for surfactants from diverse applications are projected to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are estimated to witness a promising growth in the coming few years. The high growth of these two regions can be attributed to the growing demand from household detergents and personal care segments

