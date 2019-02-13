Specialty Chemicals Market Rises at 4.7% CAGR By 2015 – 2023

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Snapshot
The agriculture industry is under high pressure to improve quality as well as quantity of yield. One of the most common and effective methods employed by this industry is the use of agrochemicals. This forms the primary driver for specialty chemicals players across the world. The World Bank stipulated that farmers globally will have to improve their yield by at least 50% by 2050 to sustain the current rate of increase in the global population. This demand has consequently created key opportunities for producers of specialty chemicals.
Read Report Overview @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-chemicals-market.html
The automotive industry is another large scale user of specialty chemicals. The currently rapid rate of growth that the global auto industry is experiencing is creating a wide array of opportunities for all the markets related to it as the end-user. This applies especially to the specialty chemicals market, as the auto industry is dependent on it for the production of materials including plastic adhesives, sealants, and paints and coatings.
The strict regulatory structure imposed on the use of agrochemicals is currently the greatest restraint that specialty chemicals producers are facing, which can be changed through the use of approved non-toxic chemicals and a higher awareness of them among the players.
Read Report Brochure @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2246
High Agrochemical Demand from APAC Attract Large Number of Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers
By the end of 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to take up 54.4% of the global market value of specialty chemicals. The two most lucrative avenues for specialty chemicals players in this region have consistently remained the agriculture industry and paper and textiles. Asia Pacific is a primarily a region that contains agrarian and developing economies. Countries such as China and India depend to a large extent on agriculture for trade and exports. Their rapidly increasing population densities are causing a growing pressure on farmer to improve their yield in shorter times. The use of agrochemicals is the most common method used to achieve this, thereby creating a very large avenue of growth for its producers.
At the same time, the paper and textile industries are also showing a positive upswing due to the increasing consumption of paper and apparel in a progressing economy with increasing disposable incomes. This provides key opportunities for specialty chemicals manufacturers from both within this region as well as the globally prominent ones.
About Us
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.
TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact Us
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: harshal.n@tmr.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com