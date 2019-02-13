Specialty Chemicals Market Rises at 4.7% CAGR By 2015 – 2023

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Snapshot

The agriculture industry is under high pressure to improve quality as well as quantity of yield. One of the most common and effective methods employed by this industry is the use of agrochemicals. This forms the primary driver for specialty chemicals players across the world. The World Bank stipulated that farmers globally will have to improve their yield by at least 50% by 2050 to sustain the current rate of increase in the global population. This demand has consequently created key opportunities for producers of specialty chemicals.

The automotive industry is another large scale user of specialty chemicals. The currently rapid rate of growth that the global auto industry is experiencing is creating a wide array of opportunities for all the markets related to it as the end-user. This applies especially to the specialty chemicals market, as the auto industry is dependent on it for the production of materials including plastic adhesives, sealants, and paints and coatings.

The strict regulatory structure imposed on the use of agrochemicals is currently the greatest restraint that specialty chemicals producers are facing, which can be changed through the use of approved non-toxic chemicals and a higher awareness of them among the players.