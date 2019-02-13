Powder Coatings Market to reach US$10.5 bn by the end of the forecast period 2018

Calcium Chloride Market – Overview

Calcium chloride is an inorganic crystalline salt with chemical formula CaCl2. It is highly soluble in water and is a colorless solid at room temperature. It is primarily used in de-icing and dust control applications. Calcium chloride anhydrous salt is hygroscopic; hence, it is also used as a desiccating agent. Calcium chloride is also used to increase the hardness of water in swimming pools. It displays important properties. For instance, it has the ability to help depress the freezing point of water. Therefore, it is used to prevent the formation of ice. It is also employed as a de-icing agent.

Based on application, the drilling fluids segment held major share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. The trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. De-icing and dust control applications together held more than 40% of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. Drilling fluids is expected to gain prevalence, as calcium chloride is not directly related to the oil industry and commonly used as a completion fluid for mining operation. Calcium chloride is used as a concrete accelerator in construction applications. It accelerates the hardening of cement in concrete admixture. Demand for calcium chloride in this application increases in winter.

In terms of value and volume, North America accounted for significant share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is a highly lucrative market for calcium chloride in North America. China followed by India and Japan are key countries of the calcium chloride market in Asia Pacific. Calcium chloride is primarily used to melt snow and ice. Demand for calcium chloride is higher in the U.S. and Europe during winters. Europe is expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for calcium chloride at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers and restraints of the global calcium chloride market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for calcium chloride during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the calcium chloride market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global calcium chloride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the calcium chloride market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium chloride market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, pellets 94%, liquid grade, and others. The others segment includes flakes 83%-87%, pellets 90%, and powders 90%. In terms of application, the calcium chloride market has been segregated into de-icing, dust control, drilling fluids, industrial processing, construction and others. The others segment includes Tire weighing, water management, and food. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for calcium chloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.