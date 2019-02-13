Nonwoven Materials & Products Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2013 to 2019

The study on the global powder coatings market segments and analyzes the global powder coatings market based on applications and geographical markets. Based on these analyses, the market research report provides analysis and forecasts for each application and regional market.

Forecasts are provided based on revenue (USD million) and volumes (kilo tons) for the period 2012 through 2018. The study also provides a lowdown on the restraints and drivers that will determine the future course of the global powder coatings market, complete with recommendations from our market analysts on the same.

A detailed analysis of the value chain of the global powder coatings market promotes a more detailed understanding of the intricacies of this industry. By using Porters five forces model, our analysts provide insight into the future dynamics of the market from the standpoint of buyers, competition, suppliers, and substitute products. A comprehensive market attractiveness analysis is also a part of the study, so as to benchmark powder coating applications based on their growth rate, market size, and general attractiveness.

Overview of the global powder coatings market

According to the findings of the report, the global powder coating market saw a demand of 1,680.0 kilo tons in 2011. By 2018, the demand is projected to rise to 2,667.6 kilo tons, showing a 6.8% CAGR. In revenue terms, the global powder coatings market stood at US$6.5 billion in 2011, and will register a healthy CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast period to notch US$10.5 billion by 2018.

By application, the market research report segments the market into: Architectural, appliances, automotives, furniture, general industry, and others. Similarly, the market is segmented by geographical regions as: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

While in the applications segment the highest demand for powder coatings will observed in the automotives sector, the Asia Pacific region will emerge as the leading consumer of powder coatings, by region. The report states that the automotive segment in the global powder coatings market will grow at a steady CAGR of 7% through the forecast period 2012-2018.

Stating the greatest growth drivers, the report on the powder coatings market says that BRICS nations and their increasingly affluent middle class will generate significant demand for powder coated products. The powder coating market will also greatly benefit from the emphasis laid on such products by environmental agencies such as REACH and EPA.

On the other hand, factors inhibiting market growth are predicted to be those associated with the technological and formulation processes of powder coatings. For instance, adoption rates may be hampered by the fact that certain pigments do not lend themselves to coloring powder coating materials easily.

The report also discusses opportunities that are waiting to be tapped in the global powder coatings market, and recommends ways in which these can be harnessed.