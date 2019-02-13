Furfural Market To Reach Us$ 672.58 Mn By 2026

Furfural Market – Snapshot

Furfural is a valuable chemical compound. It is a clear, colorless motile liquid having a characteristic almond-benzaldehyde odor. Furfural is also known as 2-furancarboxaldehyde, furaldehyde, 2-furanaldehyde, 2-furfuraldehyde, fural, and furfurol. Its molecular formula is C 5 H 4 O 2 . Furfural is produced from agricultural waste biomass that contains pentosans, which are aldose sugars composed of small rings formed from short, five-member chains. These aldose sugars constitute a class of complex carbohydrates. Raw materials used in the manufacture of furfural are obtained from woody plants; for example, corn cobs, sugarcane bagasse, and rice and oat hulls. Furfural is one of the platform chemicals that can be used as a starting reagent to produce other high-value-added products and that can be produced from different lignocellulosic residues including those obtained from agricultural activities.

Furfural is used as a solvent in refining of lubrication oils, extraction of butadiene, and chemical extraction processes of different types. Demand for furfural for the use in binding refractory materials and resin-bonded grinding wheels is high due to its excellent physical properties. Rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to augment the demand for furfural for the use in various refractory materials such as fiberglass composites, bricks, and ceramics in the near future. Depletion of fossil fuel resources is driving the demand for sustainable products. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for furfural worldwide.

Furfural is produced by using processes such as Quaker batch process, Chinese batch process, and Rosenlew continuous process. Feedstock is mixed with sulfuric acid, after which it is reacted in a rotating spherical at 153°C, while being sparged with superheated steam in the Quaker batch process. Furfural formed by using this process is separated by passing steam through the bed. The process continues for a few hours, after which it is stopped and the residue is let down from the digester. Steam and furfural vapors extracted from the digester are then condensed and separated with the help of decanting and distillation. The digesters in the Chinese process do not rotate. They consist of large cylinders in which steam, at 5 bars pressure, is passed through a static bed 1.5 m diameter and 8 m tall. In this process, the size of the corn cobs is between 20 to 30 mm.

In terms of application, the furfural market has been segmented into furfuryl alcohol, solvents, pharmaceuticals, chemical intermediates, and others. The furfuryl alcohol segment accounts for a dominant share of the furfural market. Furfuryl alcohol is used in the production of furan resins, surface coatings, mortar, specialty polymers, chemically resistant resins, and adhesives used in foundry cores and molds. Currently, furfuryl alcohol is used primarily in binders for traditional furan no-bake systems. It is employed in furan hot-box, warm-box, and gas-hardened processes in less quantity. The chemical intermediates segment accounts for a significant share of the furfural market. Furfural is used to manufacture tetrahydrofuran (THF), which is precursor for a wide range of chemical syntheses. Furfural is a raw material used for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG). The others segment includes pesticides, herbicides, and flavoring agents. Furfural is used in the manufacture of the 5-methyl furfural, which is a high-value flavor compound.

