Biopesticides Market at a robust CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2025

This report provides forecast and analysis of the tire cord and tire fabrics market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013 and 2014 along with forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers and restraints for the tire cord and tire fabrics market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for tire cord and tire fabrics on the global and regional level.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of this market, we have included detailed value chain analysis, listing market players for each entity in the value chain. An analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the tire cord and tire fabrics market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. A detailed customer list is also included in the report.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The price of commonly utilized grades of tire cord and tire fabric materials has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Demand has been derived by analyzing the production of different types of vehicles including personal vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, two-wheelers, and bicycles. Demand for tire cords and tire fabrics has been derived by analyzing the weight ratio of tire cord materials in relation to total tire weight of respective vehicle types according to regional trends. In order to arrive at volume consumption of tire cords and tire fabrics in each vehicle type, an average weight of tire was considered for convenience of calculation.

The tire cord and tire fabrics market has been analyzed based on expected demand. The market data for each segment is based on demand volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers. Forecasts have been based on expected demand for tire cords and tire fabrics in product segments, primarily steel cords, polyester cords, nylon dipped cords, rayon cords, and others. We have adopted the bottom-up approach, considering individual product segments and integrating these to arrive at the global market. Product segments have been further divided using the top-down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers tire cord and tire fabric manufacturers. Unorganized sectors have not been considered due to unavailability of reliable data.

Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources, which were consulted, were OICA, ICRA, NPG-6, TireBusiness, P2Infohouse, Global Automotive Report 2013, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Hyosung Corporation, Kordsa Global, SRF Ltd., Kolon Industries, Kordarna Plus A.S., Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, and Tokusen USA. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments.