Global Aerogels Market: Key Trends

The global aerogels market is likely to be driven by the increasing need for aerogels from end-use industries such as oil and gas and construction. Owing to their light weight, low heat conduction and high insulating properties, aerogels are being considered as a potential material for applications across various industries such as transportation and electronics industry. The increasing need for aerogels from construction sector due to their superior insulation feature is likely to drive the global aerogels market. The increasing demand for aerogels from the oil and gas and petrochemical industry is a major factor driving the global aerogels industry. However, the mounting cost of production of aerogels and the slow commercialization process in developing regions are likely to impede the market’s trajectory.

Against the backdrop of all of these factors, the global aerogels market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2014 to 2023, rising from US$353.6 mn in 2015 to touch a valuation of US$1,093.2 mn by 2023.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-aerogels.html

North America to Report Highest Consumption of Aerogels

Due to the high demand for aerogels from end-use industries in North America, the consumption of aerogels is expected to increase substantially in the upcoming years in the region. Based on volume, North America accounted for a share of 56.5% in the global market in 2014. The rapidly growing construction and transportation sectors in North America are anticipated to help the region maintain a lead in the global aerogels market. As construction companies in the U.S. and Canada are preferring the use of aerogels to benefit from their better insulating properties, the demand for aerogels in North America is expected to rise in the coming years.

Europe is expected to emerge as the second-largest region in terms of aerogel consumption. The increasing demand for aerogels from the oil and gas industry in Europe is anticipated to fuel demand for aerogels in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market in the coming years owing to the increasing commercialization of aerogels in the region.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1044

Construction Sector to Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment among End Users

The increasing construction activities worldwide have been fuelling demand for aerogels as construction companies focus on enhancing the quality of structures. The increasing need for thermal and acoustic insulation among the construction companies is likely to increase the demand for aerogels in the sector in the coming years. The construction sector accounted for 12.6% in the global aerogels market in 2023. Owing to the increasing construction activities in developing countries, the segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2015 to 2023.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: harshal.n@tmr.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com