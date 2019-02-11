Sensor Fusion Market Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Global Research Report 2023

Market Highlights

The global sensor fusion market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in upcoming years. The increasing investment by automakers and consumer electronics industries in designing and manufacturing sensors to serve application such as smartphones, robotics and medical is developing the growth in sensor fusion market. Globally the market for sensor fusion is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of the market includes increasing adoption of sensor fusion in consumer electronics such as smartphones, and wearable devices, rising home automation applications, and growing advanced driver assistance system market in automotive industry among others. Worldwide sensor fusion market is expected to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2017 to USD 6.37 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.45% during the forecast period

Sensor Fusion Market:

Sensor Fusion is a process where multiple data generated from various sensors fused together to compute more accurate and more complete information for the industries. The sensor fusion market is expected to gain huge traction from various application areas including consumer electronics and automotive. The driver assistance systems are supporting the growth of automotive sector of sensor fusion market.

The technologies such as MEMS and non-MEMS offer high growth prospective in various application sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, military, medical, and robotics among others.

Key Players

The major participants of this market are NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Kionix, Inc. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas electronics Corporation (Japan), MEMSIC, Inc. (U.S.), Analog device, Inc. (U.S.), Senion (Sweden), Microchip technologies Inc. (U.S.), and Baselabs (Germany) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The growing advancement of sensor technology in smartphones and tablets is developing profitable environment of sensor designers and manufacturers. In the coming years, it is expected that the Sensor Fusion market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. Also, growing demand and high usage of technically upgraded robots by automotive industries is improving the market growth in upcoming years. The current challenges for the market are lack of security standards and changing mobility environment due to lack of robustness which is thereby hampering the market growth.

