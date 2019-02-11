Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is expected to reach USD 9.04 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.71 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 5.92% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Pharmacetical Excipients Market

Pharmaceutical Excipients is basically a natural or synthetically formulated substance used as bulking or stabilizing substance, as an agent to enhance the solubility of a drug, or as an ingredient that enhances the therapeutic effect of a drug in medicines and drugs.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segmented by product, functionality, type of formulation, and geography. Product segment is sub-segmented as organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and other chemicals. Functionality segment is divided as fillers & diluents, suspending & viscosity agents, coating agents, and others. Fillers & diluents segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased use of fillers and diluents in the development and production of solid oral drugs. Type of Formulation segment is further sub segmented as oral formulations, topical formulations, parenteral formulations, and others. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing generics market propelled by the patent cliffs and the continuously growing biopharmaceuticals sector are trending the overall Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. However, cost and time-intensive drug development process will restrain the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Pharmaceutical Excipients Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Less labor and manufacturing costs in countries like China & India and cost-effective outsource manufacturing processes in this region will fuel the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, functionality, type of formulation, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Are:

• Wacker Chemie

• Signet

• Innophos Holdings

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Merck Millipore

• Lubrizol

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Associated British Foods

• Croda

• Evonik Industries

• Kerry

• BASF

• Ashland

• Dowdupont

• Roquette

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers

• Drug suppliers and distributors

• Distributors and suppliers of pharmaceutical excipients

• Drug manufacturers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market based on product, functionality, type of formulation, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product:

• Organic Chemicals

• Oleochemicals

• Carbohydrates

• Petrochemicals

• Proteins

• Other Organic Chemicals

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Calcium Phosphates

• Metal Oxides

• Halites

• Calcium Carbonates

• Calcium Sulfates

• Other Inorganic Chemicals

• Other Chemicals

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality:

• Fillers & Diluents

• Suspending & Viscosity Agents

• Coating Agents

• Binders

• Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

• Disintegrants

• Colorants

• Lubricants & Glidants

• Preservatives

• Emulsifying Agents

• Other Functionalities

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Type of Formulation:

• Oral Formulations

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Liquid Formulation

• Topical Formulations

• Parenteral Formulations

• Other Formulations

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

