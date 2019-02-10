Sushi Express Café Offers the Best Japanese Foods and Desserts to Customers

Dubai, UAE, (February 10, 2019) – Sushi Express Cafe is a top Japanese restaurant in Dubai that offers a wide range of mouthwatering dishes such as Ramen, Chicken Teriyaki, Party Platter and Maki Rolls. It is also known for savory Japanese desserts.

Customers can order foods on tablets and find their dishes getting prepared according to their satisfaction. The restaurant provides customers with a wonderful dining experience in a very relaxing ambience. It has the best and most professional local Japanese chefs who make fantastic sushi, sliced fishes, sushi rice and more. Customers can order the variety of sushi that they want.

This Japanese restaurant offers the most amazing selection of foods, backed by superior and efficient customer services. This is the main priority of the restaurant, which makes it a favorite for men, women, singles, couples, young, old and teen as well as mature crowd. It offers very high-quality foods at competitive prices.

With the best foods and customer-service, Sushi Express Cafe is revolutionizing the entire customer experience. It stands out with its warm hospitality, flawless hygiene, fast delivery and assurance in quality.

About Sushi Express Cafe

Sushi Express Café is one of the best Japanese Restaurants in JLT Dubai and Dubai Media City. It also offers deliveries to many locations including Discovery Gardens and Dubai Marina.

For more, visit https://www.sushiexpresscafe.com

Media Contact:

Sushi Express Cafe

Contact Person: Nikashi Zaib

Mag 214 – Shop P-05 – Cluster R, Lake Level, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai UAE

Phone no: +971 04-4274022, 04-3818215

E-mail: info@sushiexpresscafe.com.

###