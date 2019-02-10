Pool Builder Sarasota

2/10/2019 – Fountain pools is a second-generation pool builder that gets more than three-fourths of its business from referrals. Owner Bill “Gator” Green started working for his father, Bill Sr., in 1980, when he was only 10 years old. Over the next 28 years, Gator learned the in’s and out’s of every aspect of swimming pool design, construction and management. He’s also learned what it takes to make his customers happy, as evidenced by his extremely high referral rate. Gator is happy to point out that you won’t see a great big yellow page ad for Fountain Pools. “Those big ads are for pool builders who don’t get enough referrals.”

Fountain Pools is a solid company, with strong reserves. They’re one of only a handful of Florida pool builders with a $5 million bond rating. That’s important, because a “lifetime structural warrantee” doesn’t mean much if your pool builder goes out of business. Sadly, that’s increasingly common here in Florida. But while other builders are going out of business, Fountain Pools is actually expanding. They’ve just moved their main office to a brand new state-of-the-art facility on Tamiami Trail (Highway 41 in Punta Gorda) and have their Satellite office located in Cape Coral. With a full size swimming pool, waterfalls, water features, and over a thousand tiles, pavers and interior finishes on display, the Fountain Pools facility is like no other.

10 Reasons You’re Better Of With Fountain Pools

Lifetime Guarantee – Every pool comes with a Lifetime Structural Warranty on the shell. Guaranteed not to leak for as long as you own the pool.

Extensive Experience – We’ve built well over 2000 commercial and residential swimming pools, spas, fountains, and water features. Our owner, Gator Green, is a second-generation pool builder with 29 years’ experience, right here in South Florida.

Extensive Referral Record – More than three-fourths of our business is repeat business and/or from referrals. Sure-fire proof that our customers are delighted with our work.

Extensive Showroom – We’re not working out of a small office or the back of a pick-up truck. We have a brand-new state-of-the-art facility with a full-size display pool and more than 500 tiles, pavers, water features, and other options on display. You can see, touch, and feel the materials before you make any decisions.

About The Author:-

https://www.fountainpoolswf.com/ Pool Builder Sarasota – Whether it’s “simple and budget friendly” or an exotic backyard resort, Fountain Pools & Water Features has the talent and experience to make your backyard remarkable.

Contact Details:

12410 Tamiami Trail South,

Punta Gorda, FL 33955

9415759600