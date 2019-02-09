This Game-Changing Shirt for Men from NXTLVLETE Just Launched On Kickstarter, and It Will Change the Way You Workout and Travel Forever

Nxtlvlete, the World’s First Premium Anti-Stink Gym, Sports & Travel Shirts designed to prevent all odor during exercise and travel, officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on January 29th 2019 and within 10 days has successfully raised 100% of their required goal of $12,000.

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 9, 2019 – Nxtlvlete anti-stink shirts are designed to prevent all odor produced while sweating during physical exercise. Designed as a premium fitness brand, Nxtlvlete revolutionizes fitness and travel shirts by eliminating odor-causing bacteria as compared to regular traditional shirts.

“No one wants to smell bad while they’re working out at the gym or while they’re playing sports,” says Tommy Nguyen, Founder of Nxtlvlete. “And even worse, you especially don’t want to worry about the fact that you might smell bad while you’re traveling. Humans sweat, it’s inevitable, but that doesn’t mean you have to smell too!”

For this reason, the Nxtlvlete team went on a mission to resolve the problem and discovered new Nanonite Silver Technology that actually prevents the smell of sweat.

“Wear one of our shirts and stay feeling fresh and clean for hours, days, even weeks, without washing the shirt, no matter how much you sweat – it’s like magic!”

Nxtlvlete anti-stink shirts are all infused with Nanonite Silver technology, a proprietary mixture of millions of Nanosilver particles. These silver particles act as an anti-bacterial shield against 99.99% of all bacteria. Sweat, in fact, has no odor. The true culprit for odor when you exercise is the process of sweat absorbing into fabrics that induce bacteria growth. The bacteria is what smells, not the actual sweat itself. Nxtlvlete’s Nanonite Silver infused fabrics kill off odor-causing bacteria before it has a chance to spread, resulting in an odor-free experience.

“I’ve always found smelling bad to be a negative and discouraging factor in any workout. I knew there had to be a better way to eliminate the smell other than not sweating. Also, traveling has always been cumbersome because of how many shirts you need to pack. I thought, what if there was a way to create a shirt that you could wear for days and weeks, without needing to wash it because it doesn’t get dirty? This is how Nxtlvlete came to life.”

Traditional shirts get dirty quickly because of the low-quality fabrics which promote bacteria growth. This is the reason why you have to constantly wash your clothes after wearing them just once. Nxtlvlete anti-stink shirts break this cycle of always washing your shirts after one wear. The Nanonite infused shirts don’t allow bacteria to grow and as a result, the shirts stay clean and odor-free. This gives you the option to do less laundry and wear your favorite shirts repeatedly without having to wash them all the time, which is good for the environment, too.

Nxtlvlete anti-stink shirts have been available for pre-ordering since January 29th and will run until February 28th on Kickstarter. Nxtlvlete shirts are offered at a discounted rate on Kickstarter only for $45 CAD per shirt and if you catch the early bird, you can get them for $35 CAD while supplies last. They will retail at $69.99 CAD.

For more information visit Nxtlvlete on Kickstarter or at Nxtlvlete.com

About Nxtlvlete™

Nxtlvlete is a Toronto based start-up focused on developing premium anti-stink fitness and travel products. Founded by Tommy Nguyen, who is an entrepreneur and currently the owner of a Cinematography business in Toronto. Nxtlvlete aims to solve odor problems faced by all men who exercise and travel with the launch of Nxtlvlete shirts.

