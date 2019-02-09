The Added benefits of True Open MRI

Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg is committed to providing our sufferers the highest amount of innovation and patient comfort out there with the region’s only True Open MRI at our Lee’s Hill place. Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, is usually a protected and painless way for doctors to view internal anatomy with out surgical procedures. Get additional details about open mri

Comfort and Peace of mind – Experience the Region’s Only True Open MRI

Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg is committed to offering our individuals the highest degree of innovation and patient comfort available using the region’s only true open MRI at our Lee’s Hill place. Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, is actually a protected and painless way for doctors to view internal anatomy without the need of surgical procedures. We’re proud to offer you an open MRI as an option for our patients, in addition to our classic MRI and potent T3 MRI machines. Our open MRI has open sides to improve patient comfort by way of a significantly less restrictive environment whilst nonetheless supplying the higher quality results our patients anticipate.

Lowering Anxiety for MRI Procedures

Each traditional and open MRI are important for distinctive forms of tests, but in several instances patients really feel additional comfy together with the open technologies. Within a conventional MRI exam, sufferers lay on a table that moves into a cylindrical tube. Studies have shown that 1 in 5 individuals might experience some anxiousness and also the open format aids make them feel additional comfy. Scans may perhaps call for the patient’s complete physique to be inside the machine tunnel for the duration in the exam, and because of this sufferers who endure from claustrophobia (the worry of confined space) are often unable to complete the process. This essential option assists those with anxiousness to finish crucial health-related screening and evaluation, and may be the preference for a lot of.

Open on 4 Sides

The Open MRI eliminates the tunnel style of a standard MRI, replacing it having a scanner that is definitely open on all sides. We usually inform our sufferers that it is like “lying down around the bottom bunk of a bunk bed.” Our open MRI facility creates a comforting atmosphere for our individuals, with calming soft lighting, mural backgrounds and designer decor. The airy design and style in the machine makes it possible for patients to determine outdoors and around the machine. Physicians, MRI technicians, or loved ones members can stay close so as to comfort patients. Numerous individuals have benefitted from possessing family and friends members with them all through the procedure. The Open MRI is also quieter than a regular MRI, adding for the soothing environment.

A lot easier Access for Exams

The style of your open MRI has helped us to expand our solutions in order to assist extra patients. Younger individuals specifically benefit from the open format, mainly because their parents and physicians can be accompany them for the duration of their procedures. Parents are relieved to know that they could be with their kids throughout the approach. The open space on the machine also enables for an less complicated examination approach for those with limited mobility. Our technologists also use it to scan accurately extremities that had been when tough to scan. The Open MRI can also be greater in a position to accommodate bariatric individuals, or those that have difficulty lying down in confined spaces.

The Only True Open Provider inside the Region

We are regularly operating to raise standards by supplying our patients the best medical doctors and also the finest available technology. Medical Imaging will be the initial and only facility within the region to supply the comfort and benefits of an open MRI. Other facilities have MRI machines with wider designs, and they may even be referred to as “open MRIs,” but they are generally just MRI machines with a larger center area. “True open” implies that the machine is open on all four sides, like a “pancake” above the patient. Healthcare Imaging at Lee’s Hill may be the only place in our region where patients can expertise a true, open MRI.

Safe, Effortless, and Radiation Totally free

Unlike other varieties of imaging, an MRI will not use radiation, creating it one of the safest medical diagnostic tests out there, generating a higher amount of detail. An MRI makes use of a large magnet, radio waves, plus a complex laptop program to provide detailed two or 3 dimensional photos of internal physique tissues, nerves, muscles, bones, ligaments, and other tissues. Ultrasound and CT machines could demand patient preparations that alter their each day lives, such as withholding meals or growing fluids. An MRI process does not usually need the patient’s everyday life to become modified; patients can eat ordinarily and go about their normal routine prior to and right after their procedure.